Oklahoma-Nebraska: AllSooners Staff Picks

John Hoover

If the newness of being on the road for the first time this year doesn’t get in their heads early, Oklahoma will have success against the Nebraska defense. Look for big plays from Marvin Mims and especially for tight end Brayden Willis over the middle as the desperate Huskers try to make something happen. Once the lead is established against one of college football’s most porous defenses, Eric Gray and Marcus Major will settle into the running game and Dillon Gabriel will execute his RPOs. A special teams touchdown seems probable as Nebraska comes in starved for something good to happen but may be unable to make it so. What the Sooners really need to strive for is defensive consistency against a potent Husker offense. That remains a work in progress.

Final: Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 35

Ryan Chapman

The Sooners are visiting Lincoln for the first time since 2009, and OU will have plenty of questions to answer from its last outing against Kent State. The offensive line has to round into shape quickly with Big 12 defensive lines on the horizon after only rushing for seven yards in the first half last week. Thankfully for Oklahoma, Nebraska enters the contest at No. 124 in total defense despite only having played Northwestern, North Dakota and Georgia Southern. The ‘Huskers may very well put in an inspired performance after the dismissal of Scott Frost, but the shortcomings of the Nebraska defense and Brent Venables’ improved defensive unit should eventually win the day for OU.

Final: Oklahoma 31, Nebraska 17

Josh Callaway

This game is a tough one to predict because, on paper, Oklahoma should probably blow Nebraska out of the building. But games aren't played on paper. There are a lot of wild cards that make this matchup somewhat unpredictable with the most obvious being the Cornhuskers playing under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. One has to think that the players will come out with an extra level of juice playing for the interim. History shows us that is often the case. The crowd should be absolutely amped with the Lincoln faithful as into this game really as much as possible for a Week 3 contest. All that being said, the Sooners are just plain better. A lot better. Nebraska will ride some early emotion into a strong start but eventually, it will become clear the talent gap between these two teams. A competitive game into the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma pulls away late for a fairly comfortable win.

Final: Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 20