Oklahoma Offense Will Return Impact WR Isaiah Sategna for 2026 Season, Per Report

The Oklahoma Sooners' offense just got a much-needed the boost in the form of roster retention.

Pass catcher Isaiah Sategna III, according to a post on X Thursday afternoon from CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz, has decided to return to OU for his senior season, rather than jump to the NFL.

Oklahoma standout junior wide receiver Isaiah Sategna is returning to the Sooners for another season instead of leaving for the NFL, sources tell @CBSSports.



Led Oklahoma this season with 67 catches, 965 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. pic.twitter.com/qR2OeZ5BLu — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 15, 2026

The Arkansas transfer littered Sooner fans with dazzling plays in big-time moments all season in 2025. After John Mateer's season was hampered by surgery in late September, Sategna was one of the few players who kept the offense afloat.

Sategna finished second in the SEC in receiving yards (965) and touchdown catches (eight). His was the most prolific season for an Oklahoma wide receiver since Marvin Mims in 2022. For his efforts, Sategna earned Second Team All-SEC honors.

With Sategna now in the fold, OU stands to improve at the wide receiver position in the wake of losing Deion Burks to graduation — something general manager Jim Nagy already addressed in the form of pass catchers Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone via the transfer portal, as well as the addition of Mackenzie Alleyne from Washington State.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

At this point, it seems Oklahoma expects receiver Jer'Michael Carter to return. There is hope that a young player like Elijah Thomas, a receiver who played almost exclusively on special teams in 2025, will see the field on offense in year two. Jacob Jordan, who thrived at the end of the 2024 season, did not register many opportunities in 2025, but did have a crucial catch in the College Football Playoff matchup against Alabama.

Sategna's return provides Mateer with a proven and reliable target — and also provides the front office with a chance to put another game breaker on the field to keep Sategna from being schemed out of games by opposing defenses.

More Oklahoma Football

How Does Oklahoma's Transfer Portal Haul Compare to the Rest of the SEC?

What Does Oklahoma Still Need from the Transfer Portal?

Has Oklahoma Added Enough on the Defensive Line in Transfer Portal?

Of Sategna's 948 receiving yards in the regular season, 505 came against Oklahoma's opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. His explosive plays of 76 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss and 87 yards for a touchdown against Missouri provided the team with timely jolts of adrenaline.

His 58-yard score against LSU in the final game of the season was the exclamation on the Sooners' playoff ticket.

Previously, Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Tate Sandell also announced that he will officially return for the 2026 campaign.