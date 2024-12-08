All Sooners

Oklahoma Offensive Lineman to Enter the Transfer Portal

Ty Kubicek, a member of the travel squad for the last two seasons, will be moving on when the portal opens on Monday.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ty Kubicek
Oklahoma offensive lineman Ty Kubicek / Ty Kubicek via Twitter/X
Another Oklahoma reserve has entered the transfer portal.

Ty Kubicek, a backup offensive lineman from California, announced Sunday that he’ll be entering the portal when it opens Monday.

"I am thankful for Coach Bedenbaugh, the staff at Oklahoma and Sooner Nation for two amazing years," Kubicek wrote. "I will forever cherish the memories made and adversities overcome in my time there. As I seek to honor God in all I do, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Boomer!"

Kubicek was a preferred walk-on in the 2023 class who was added late in the cycle when he signed on Dec. 19, 2022. He received his walk-on offer just a month before.

Kubicek was a 2-star prospect at Capital Christian High School in Sacramento. He signed with OU as a 6-foot-3, 277-pound offensive guard and was rated by 247 Sports as the No. 241-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 495-ranked prospect in California.

Kubicek had no other Division I offers, but chose to walk on at OU over scholarship offers from Lewis & Clark State, Linfield College, Pacific and Southern Oregon.

Kubicek, a redshirt freshman, was a versatile member of the OU scout team during his two seasons and frequently made the travel squad. The 290-pound Kubicek leaves Norman without having played in a game.

Kubicek came in with 4-stars Cayden Green and Joshua Bates and 3-stars Logan Howland and Heath Ozaeta, who all logged significant playing time this season as offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh rebuilt the position group.

Kubicek is the ninth Sooner set to enter the portal and the third walk-on.

OU coach Brent Venables has decried coming roster and scholarship adjustments that are forcing programs to eliminate walk-ons and roster reserves, calling the fallout “carnage.”

"The real carnage is getting our roster to 105," Venables said. "So what does that mean? That means you’re going to have to tell several players that they don’t have a spot. That’s the only thing that has caused me just anxiousness. It’s just not good."

