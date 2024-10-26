Oklahoma-Ole Miss: LIVE In-Game Observations
OXFORD, MS— Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Oxford throughout Saturday's Week 9 matchup between Oklahoma and the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
10:29 a.m.
Ole Miss’ leading wide receiver Tre Harris was listed as a game-time decision.
While I’m not very familiar with the Rebel’s warmup lines, I do not see Harris on the field. That would be huge news for OU’s defense.
— RC
10:25 a.m.
It looks like OU’s starting offensive line, per warmups, is going to be:
Sexton-Ozaeta-Everett-Nwaiwu-Tarquin
— RC
10:20 a.m.
It’s hard not to love Kip Lewis.
He flashes every time he’s on the field, but hell likely take Danny Stutsman’s spot at the heartbeat of the defense next year. He’s high energy the entire time he’s on the field, pregame warm ups included. He’s the one still talking trash with the opposing offense deep into the fourth quarter.
Absolute engine.
— RC
10:10 a.m.
No real surprise here but Troy Everett is snapping to Jackson Arnold here in pregame.
Will be the first time that duo starts together after Arnold got reinserted into the starting lineup this week.
— RC
10:00 a.m.
We made it to the Grove and back. Probably the place I’ve been most excited to visit this season and it absolutely delivered. Acres of prime tailgating in the Mississippi shade.
There were plenty of crimson-clad visitors milling about, hopefully for them it won’t be the highlight of the day.
Heck of a way to start your game day. Back in the press box, there isn’t a whole lot to monitor before the game. Both Deion Burks and Gavin Sawchuk were ruled out last night, so all eyes are on Mississippi wide receiver Tre Harris.
— RC