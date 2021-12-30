Oklahoma-Oregon Observations: LIVE In-Game Alamo Bowl Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday against Texas.

7:58 p.m.

Forgot to mention: Oklahoma’s pregame hype video focused — as it should — on the return of Bob Stoops. It was pretty cool, and OU’s multimedia team remains undefeated.

— JH

7:55 p.m.

Oklahoma’s next coach — Brent Venables — is on the sideline and just got done visiting with athletic director Joe Castiglione.

— JH

7:50 p.m.

Now I can only see the lower bowl of the Alamodome, but Oklahoma fans may legitimately outnumber Oregon fans 85-15 tonight. Don’t know if they’re snowed in or just disappointed, but the Ducks did not make the trip south.

— RC

Bob and Drake Stoops John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

7:33 p.m.

During the traditional pregame stretching, Bob Stoops began his usual ritual of high-fiving every player on the field.

Just when Stoops got to the wide receiver group, where his son Drake Stoops was at the front of the line, the stadium PA began playing “My Hero” from Foo Fighters.

— JH

7:30 p.m.

Bob Stoops took the field about 20 minutes ago and the pro-OU crowd didn’t quite know whether to simply cheer or serenade him with the “STOOPS!” chant. Either way, the newly minted College Football Hall of Famer soaked it in, waving to the Sooners fans who have swarmed the Alamo Dome.

— RC