Oklahoma-OSU Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' game Saturday at Oklahoma State.

6:30 p.m.

With Andrew Raym out at center, Robert Congel replaces him tonight against the best defense Oklahoma has played all season.

The Sooners will need to run the football tonight. Will be a challenge, but I think OU has produced better rushing numbers this season with Congel on the field.

— JH

6:18 p.m.

RB Kennedy Brooks needs 28 yards to become just the fourth Sooner to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season three times.

The others were De’Mond Parker, Adrian Peterson and Samaje Perine.

I think Brooks will get 28 yards tonight. But I don’t think any of them will be easy. Not against this OSU defense.

— JH

6:17 p.m.

Gabe Brkic nailed his normal PAT attempt in the pre-game warmups. Means little, but at least it’s visual confirmation he can indeed still parallel park the football between the goalposts after Burrito-Gate.

— RC

6:15 p.m.

Drake Stoops is dressed out and went through warmups tonight. The Sooners are heading into the locker room one last time.

— JH

6:09 p.m.

Not Bedlam related, but there was a bit of an uproar in the BPS press box just now as Alabama came back with a late touchdown pass.

No cheering in the press box, guys.

Unless you have money on the game.

— JH

5:35 p.m.

Bumped into Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione in the elevator on the way into Boone Pickens Stadium. Asked him how we’re supposed to keep all the Lincoln Riley rumors straight.

He offered up some real wisdom for Sooner fans:

“Just don’t try.”

— JH