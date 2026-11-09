Oklahoma OT Michael Fasusi earns SEC Weekly Honor

NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Florida.

Fasusi played all 77 offensive snaps in Saturday's 23-7 win at Florida. The sophomore from Lewisville, Texas, didn't allow any sacks and just one pressure on 38 pass-blocking plays, earning a 79.4 pass-blocking grade according to the most recent numbers from Pro Football Focus.

The Sooners posted 351 yards of total offense, their fourth-highest of the season, with 207 passing yards and 144 yards on the ground.

Fasusi played a significant role in Oklahoma converting a season-high 10 third-down tries. He also helped the Sooners put together their two longest drives of the season by plays, both resulting in touchdowns.

The latter of those was a 20-play drive that began with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter and lasted until Isaiah Sategna's 8-yard touchdown catch from John Mateer with just 4:56 remaining in the game. That drive was the Sooners' longest possession by plays since 1972 and the longest verified drive by time in program history.

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Oklahoma became the first team to win in its first visit to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since Memphis in 1988.

Fasusi aggravated a shoulder injury in the Sooners' season opener and did not return until the game against Mississippi State on Oct. 24.

After a strong performance in that win, Fasusi struggled with a spate of penalties in the loss to South Carolina on Oct. 31, before bouncing back in a big way at Florida.

The weekly award is the third for Fasusi and OU's sixth SEC weekly award of the season.

Sategna was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown in the season opener against UTEP on Sept. 4. Safety Peyton Bowen earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the wake of his 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' 27-24 upst of top-ranked Texas on Oct. 10 while kicker Tate Sandell earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors that same week after his 47-yard field goal in the final seconds gave Oklahoma that win. Freshman defensive end Jake Kreul earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after he had 2.5 sacks in the Sooners' 21-13 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 17. A week later, sixth-year linebacker Owen Heinecke was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded 10 tackles, had a sack and a forced fumbles in Oklahoma's 23-15 win at Mississippi State.

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