Report Cards: Oklahoma Turns in Complete Performance in Win at Florida

Oklahoma's matchup with No. 24 Florida could've gone one of two ways in the wake of Ben Arbuckle's firing as offensive coordinator early in the week.

The Sooners clearly got a jolt of energy from interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, as the offense showed as much sustained life as it had all season while the defense bounced back from an uncharacteristic performance the week before in a 23-7 win over the Gators on Saturday night in The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla.

The positional report card after the game shows the most balanced performance of the season:

Quarterback: A

How about that?

It's not just about Mateer's numbers, though those certainly helped.

The fifth-year quarterback finished 21 of 33 for 207 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for 56 yards on 14 carries.

Mateer figured to be on a short leash Saturday after Brent Venables said "everything was on the table" "with the quarterbacks earlier in the week.

There was bever a point where Mateer didn't look in control.

He led Oklahoma into field-goal position on the first drive, then engineered a 15-play, 84-yard touchdown drive on the Sooners' second offensive possession.

It was the first time all season Oklahoma scored on its first two possessions.

But the piece de resistance came late in the third and deep into the fourth quarter when Mateer engineered a 20-play, 89-yard drive that lasted nearly 13 minutes.

It was the Sooners' lingest drive in 20 seasons.

What a day for the quarterback who was making his first collegiate start with someone other than Arbuckle calling plays.

Running Backs: B-

Lloyd Avant had 13 carries for 47 yards while Tory Blaylock added seven carries for 30 yards.

Avant picked up two third-down conversions on the drive that broke Florida's back.

Xavier Robinson didn't have any carries but did have a key blitz pick up.

The Sooners would still like to get more out of their backs, but given where the group has been so far this season, they'll take it.

Wide Receivers: B+

Isaiah Sategna's numbers weren't eye-popping, but his four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown will work when the Sooners showed off some depth at the position finally.

Jacob Jordan led the group with four catches for 36 yards while Parker Livingstone had three catches for 26 yards, Manny Choice had three catches for 21 yards and Elijah Thomas returned from injusry to have a 9-yard catch.

Livingstone had just six catches for 51 yards all season while Jordan had just five catches for 38 yards.

The Sooners spread the ball around at the position and were rewarded for it.

Tight Ends: A

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Sooners' game plan in their first game with Witten calling plays featured a heavy dose of tight ends.

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Rocky Beers' 41-yard recaption set the tone on Oklahoma's first drive and then Hayden Hansen capped off the second drive with a 3-yard touchdown catch in his old home stadium.

Beers finished with four catches for 72 yards on five targets with 37 of his yards coming after the catch.

Offensive Line: B

After a miserable performance against South Carolina, the group — in particular Michael Fasusi — bounced back.

Florida sacked Mateer just once and while Fasusi was called for a false start in the third quarter, it was the only penalty against the Sooners' offensive line all game.

The Sooners were able to run the ball fairly effectively, though without much flash.

Having Jake Maikkula back at center helped tremendously.

Defensive Line: B

Danny Okoye got the party started for the Sooners with a sack on third down on the game's first drive.

He finished with five tackles — four of them solo.

It was a fairly quiet day for the defensive line outside of that but the tackling was much better than it was a week earlier.

Linebackers: A

No position struggled as much the week before as the linebackers, especially Kip Lewis.

Lewis and Owen Heinecke were excellent, though. Heinecke led the Sooners with 10 tackles, including assisting on a sack with Reggie Powers III, while Lewis had seven tackles.

Lewis had a big fourth-quarter sack that gave Oklahoma the ball at the Florida 17 to set up the final field goal of the night.

Defensive Backs: B+

Courtlant Guillory's name was all over the place on the Gators' third-quarter drive that began with 10:39 remaining.

Guillory twice made plays leading to incomplete passes, though he looked to get away with pass interference on the second.

Then on his third chance to make a play on the drive, the sophomore picked off Tramell Jones Jr. in the end zone to end a Florida scoring threat.

Peyton Bowen then had an interception in the final seconds to put the game away for good.

Guillory was called for a defensive holding but Florida completed only one pass longer than 20 yards.

Special Teams: B

Oklahoma did what they needed to do here.

Tate Sandell made all three of his field-goal tries, Jacob Ulrich averaged 43.3 yards on four punts, and Isaiah Sategna only returned one punt for two yards.

It wasn't anything near flashy but it got the job done.

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