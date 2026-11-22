NORMAN — Oklahoma’s win over Texas A&M was an all-hands-on-deck experience.

The No. 22 Sooners pulled away in the fourth quarter to notch a 28-7 victory, moving to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play, but Brent Venables’ team had to overcome some unplanned absences.

Reggie Powers III, who has handled a majority of the snaps at Venables’ cheetah linebacker, went down, forcing Jeremiah Newcombe and Cole Sullivan into the fray.

Starting right tackle E’Marion Harris got hurt on OU’s final drive of the first half, which moved Ryan Fodje off the injured list and back into the lineup, and Eddy Pierre-Louis had to replace starting left guard Noah Best in the second half.

None of those changes disrupted Oklahoma in the midst of Saturday’s close contest, however.

Newcombe finished with four total tackles and notched his first career sack. Sullivan broke up a pass and the offensive line didn’t miss a beat despite changing out two starters over the course of the contest.

“That's football, those things happen, and we’ve got to be able to put the next man in and not miss a beat,” interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten said after the win.

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Newcombe and Sullivan ensured there was no drop-off on defense when the game was still hanging in the balance before OU's fourth-quarter outburst.

“Those guys did a great job,” Venables said. “Coach (Wes) Goodwin did a great job having them ready. They both did some fantastic things. They were playing very well. Not perfect, but they played very well.”

Even with the changes on the offensive line, the Sooners still totaled 195 yards of offense in the second half, averaging 5.4 yards per play.

"They took advantage of their opportunity,” Witten said. “… We got a lot of confidence in Fodje. Obviously, he's been hurt some this year and he's been out for a while. It's hard to do an offensive line, and same with Eddy.

“I think it's a testament to their work ethic, Coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh, preparing when they're not getting as many reps during the week.

“… I thought they battled well. Eddy was frustrated there having that one penalty on that long run that John had toward the end but I thought against that personnel and that defense, their defensive line was good, I thought they competed really well.”

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