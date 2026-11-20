Thursday’s SEC availability report brought good news for Oklahoma.

Four players were upgraded from Wednesday’s initial report of the week.

Tight end Hayden Hansen was listed as probable for the contest on Wednesday, and he was completely left off Thursday’s report, meaning he is cleared to take on the Aggies.

Hansen has eight receptions this year for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

A trio of Sooners was upgraded from questionable designations on Wednesday to probable on Thursday.

Receiver Manny Choice was upgraded to probable, as were defensive linemen Danny Okoye and Kenny Ozowalu.

Choice is OU’s third-leading receiver, hauling in 16 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown.

Okoye enters the home finale with 22 total tackles, including a pair of sacks.

He was especially disruptive against Florida, where he drew holding penalties on back-to-back snaps to single-handedly disrupt an entire possession.

Defensive back Dakoda Fields remained questionable for the contest. He was initially listed as out on Wednesday’s report, but Oklahoma clarified that he was ruled out due to a clerical error, and that he is actually questionable for the contest.

Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje is also questionable. Fodje hasn’t appeared in the lineup since he got injured against Kentucky.

Oklahoma will be without a handful of players, though none of the absences are unexpected.

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The Sooners will be without offensive linemen Gunnar Allen and Fred Hinton, receiver Trell Harris, linebacker Taylor Heim and tight end Trynae Washington.

Texas A&M’s report remained unchanged from the initial report on Wednesday.

The Aggies will be without receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman, Terry Bussey and Kelshaun Johnson, and receiver TK Norman is questionable for Saturday’s battle. Offensive linemen Trovon Baugh and Blake Ivy and defensive tackle Landon Rink will also miss the game.

The Sooners and the Aggies haven’t met since the 2012 Cotton Bowl. Texas A&M’s last trip to Norman came in 2011, which was the Aggies’ final season in the Big 12.

SEC Availability Report, Thursday: Texas A&M at Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA

Out: Gunnar Allen, OL; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE

Questionable: Dakoda Fields, CB; Ryan Fodje. OL.

Probable: Manny Choice, WR; Tory Blaylock, RB; Danny Okoye, DE; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

TEXAS A&M

Out: Trovon Baugh, OL; Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR; Terry Bussey, WR; Blake Ivy, OG; Kelshaun Johnson, WR; Landon Rink, DT.

Questionable: TK Norman, WR

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