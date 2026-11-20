John Hoover

Technically, OU’s Senior Day was way back on Sept. 19. Brent Venables chose that date, vs. New Mexico, to help his team avoid any emotional overflows as they’re trying to finish the season strong. Good move by Venables. Still, there are 14 fourth-year seniors on the roster, and some of them will have the option to return to Norman for a fifth year. There are also 18 fifth-year seniors who will certainly play their final game in Norman, as well as two sixth-year seniors. Ceremony or no ceremony, these guys will have that emotional weight sitting in their chest when they take the field. It’s always a tough thing to manage. Then again, OU has won 23 of its last 24 regular season home finales, including the last 11 in a row. (OSU in 2014 — the Tyreek Hill game.) That trend should continue on Saturday as the Sooners put together a complete performance.

Final score: Oklahoma 27, Texas A&M 13

Ryan Chapman

Texas A&M represents a stiffer challenge for Jason Witten and the OU offense, but Brent Venables' defense should have an easier time corralling the Aggie offense than they did against Ole Miss. Mike Elko has used just about every negative adjective in the book to describe that side of the ball, which should allow leaders like Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis to enjoy their final home game in Norman. As long as John Mateer and the Sooners take care of the football, they should be able to pull away late after a slow start for both offenses in Norman.

Final Score: Oklahoma 23, Texas A&M 6

Carson Field

This year’s Texas A&M squad is nowhere near as strong as last year’s. The Aggies had an explosive offense and a quality defense in 2025 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. Texas A&M still has a respectable defense, but the Aggies’ offense has been arguably the worst in the SEC. Against the Sooners, there’s a chance that they’ll trot out Brady Hart in place of Marcel Reed, who has been abysmal in 2026. Hart was a highly touted prospect out of high school. But he has never started at the college level — and that’s a recipe for disaster against OU’s stingy defense. Whether it’s Hart or Reed who gets the first snaps behind center for Texas A&M, OU’s defense will feast and keep the Aggies’ offense in the gutter.

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Final score: Oklahoma 24, Texas A&M 10

Brady Trantham

Oklahoma has the better unit in the game (defense) and a more capable offense than the one A&M brings to the table. Consistency and clean football against the Aggies will lead to a rather comfortable win for their home finalé.

Final score: Oklahoma 27, Texas A&M 16

Ryan Aber

Texas A&M's defense is good, but its offense it atrocious — especially recently. Oklahoma's defense is better, and the offense is — recently — showing life and signs of more than a faint pulse. The Sooners are able to bottle up Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed and widen the gap between his interceptions and touchdowns. OU's John Mateer isn't perfect, but he continues with his recent performances that have helped the defense get plenty of time to rest. Oklahoma doesn't have to hold its breath until the end this time as the secondary plays a significant role in keeping Texas A&M off the scoreboard until late.

Final score: Oklahoma 20, Texas A&M 7

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