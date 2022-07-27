Oklahoma P Michael Turk Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

A position of strength for Oklahoma receives preseason recognition.

Sooners redshirt fifth year punter Michael Turk became the latest OU player to get named to a major award watch list on Wednesday, with his placement on the Ray Guy Award docket.

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the most outstanding punter in college football.

First given out in 2000, Oklahoma has never had a punter win the award - so Turk will be gunning for some program history in 2022.

After transferring to Norman from Arizona State just prior to the 2021 campaign, Turk quickly assumed the starting job for the Sooners and ran with it.

On his 35 punts, he averaged 51.2 yards per kick with 20 punts of over 50 yards and eight punts going north of 60.

16 of his kicks were downed inside the opposing 20-yard line, with five of Turk’s single-game punting averages landing in the top 14 in program history despite him only being with OU for one season.

His efforts were good enough to earn him a first-team All-Big 12 selection a year ago, and naturally he was selected preseason All-Big 12 first team earlier this summer serving as the only Oklahoma player to do so.

While new head coach Brent Venables and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby certainly don’t want to have to be punting very often, Turk certainly provides some comfort and a luxury as someone with a leg capable of immediately flipping the field at all times.

The Sooners begin the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.