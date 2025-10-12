All Sooners

Oklahoma PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Sooners' Loss to Texas

Kendal Daniels turned in the top-graded performance from the defense as John Mateer struggled.

Ryan Aber

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) and linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl.
Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) and linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oklahoma suffered its first loss Saturday, falling to Texas 23-6, and the Pro Football Focus grades showed the Sooners' struggles.

The initial PFF grades posted Saturday night gave OU a 62.2, its lowest of the season

Here's a look at the Sooners' PFF grades and snap counts for the Red River Rivalry defeat:

Offense

The offense struggled, posting a season-low 258 yards, with just 48 of that coming on the ground.

The PFF grades bear out that struggle, as the Sooners graded at just 53.4 offensively. the lowest offensive score for OU since last season's loss to Tennessee.

The Sooners were particularly bad through the air, with John Mateer throwing three interceptions.

OU graded out at just 34.9 in passing, though the blocking was solid (73.1).

There was an unusual addition, with defensive linemen David Stone and Jayden Jackson coming in to block on a key conversion early.

Oklahoma Sooners, John Mateer
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stone was listed as a fullback while Jackson was listed as a wide receiver.

Here are the snap counts and the grades for the Sooners' offense:

  • C Jake Maikkula, 70 snaps (59.1)
  • G Febechi Nwaiwu, 70 (58.3)
  • OT Michael Fasusi, 70 (56.9)
  • QB John Mateer, 70 (37.4)
  • WR Isaiah Sategna III, 65 (61.7)
  • WR Deion Burks, 61 (61.3)
  • OT Luke Baklenko, 50 (63.5)
  • RB Tory Blaylock, 44 (65.5)
  • WR Keontez Lewis, 38 (58.5)
  • TE Jaren Kanak, 38 (50.3)
  • WR Javonnie Gibson, 34 (60.3)
  • TE Kaden Helms, 23 (53.2)
  • OT Derek Simmons, 20 (66.9)
  • RB Xavier Robinson, 20 (63.9)
  • TE Carson Kent, 14 (68.1)
  • WR Jer'Michael Carter, 7 (57.2)
  • RB Jaydn Ott, 4 (43.9)
  • Jayden Jackson, 1 (60.0)
  • David Stone, 1 (60.0)

Defense

Oklahoma Sooners, David Stone
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone makes a stop in the first half against Texas. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive performance was better for the Sooners than the offense, and even graded out better than it did against Michigan or Auburn.

OU graded out at 72.6 overall defensively. The Sooners graded out at 67.3 on the pass rush, 70.3 in coverage, and 54.4 in tackling.

Here are the snap counts as grades for the Sooners' defense:

  • CB Eli Bowen, 63 snaps (65.0 grade)
  • S Peyton Bowen, 55 (61.6)
  • S Robert Spears-Jennings, 49 (48.5)
  • CB Gentry Williams, 47 (65.5)
  • LB Kendal Daniels, 40 (83.3)
  • LB Kobie McKinzie, 38 (72.9)
  • LB Kip Lewis, 38 (60.4)
  • DE R Mason Thomas, 38 (53.3)
  • DT Gracen Helton, 36 (77.9)
  • DT David Stone, 34 (72.2)
  • DE Marvin Jones Jr., 33 (60.4)
  • DT Damonic Williams, 32 (59.5)
  • DT Jayden Jackson, 29 (64.1)
  • S Reggie Powers III, 28 (73.0)
  • LB Owen Heinecke, 27 (51.8)
  • DE Taylor Wein, 25 (77.2)
  • DE Adepoju Adebawore, 24 (72.9)
  • LB Sammy Omosigho, 20 (35.4)
  • CB Courtland Guillory, 16 (75.5)
  • S Michael Boganowski, 16 (68.1)
  • S Jaydan Hardy, 10 (62.9)
  • DE Danny Okoye, 10 (72.5)
  • CB Kendel Dolby, 4 (42.1)
  • CB Devon Jordan, 2 (60.0)
  • CB Jacobe Johnson, 2 (60.0)

Published
Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

