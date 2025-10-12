Oklahoma PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Sooners' Loss to Texas
Oklahoma suffered its first loss Saturday, falling to Texas 23-6, and the Pro Football Focus grades showed the Sooners' struggles.
The initial PFF grades posted Saturday night gave OU a 62.2, its lowest of the season
Here's a look at the Sooners' PFF grades and snap counts for the Red River Rivalry defeat:
Read More Oklahoma vs. Texas
- John Mateer Said His Eyes, Not His Thumb, Betrayed Him in Oklahoma's Loss to Texas
- Position-by-Position Grades for Oklahoma After Red River Rivalry Loss to Texas
- Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to Texas in the Red River Rivalry
Offense
The offense struggled, posting a season-low 258 yards, with just 48 of that coming on the ground.
The PFF grades bear out that struggle, as the Sooners graded at just 53.4 offensively. the lowest offensive score for OU since last season's loss to Tennessee.
The Sooners were particularly bad through the air, with John Mateer throwing three interceptions.
OU graded out at just 34.9 in passing, though the blocking was solid (73.1).
There was an unusual addition, with defensive linemen David Stone and Jayden Jackson coming in to block on a key conversion early.
Stone was listed as a fullback while Jackson was listed as a wide receiver.
Here are the snap counts and the grades for the Sooners' offense:
- C Jake Maikkula, 70 snaps (59.1)
- G Febechi Nwaiwu, 70 (58.3)
- OT Michael Fasusi, 70 (56.9)
- QB John Mateer, 70 (37.4)
- WR Isaiah Sategna III, 65 (61.7)
- WR Deion Burks, 61 (61.3)
- OT Luke Baklenko, 50 (63.5)
- RB Tory Blaylock, 44 (65.5)
- WR Keontez Lewis, 38 (58.5)
- TE Jaren Kanak, 38 (50.3)
- WR Javonnie Gibson, 34 (60.3)
- TE Kaden Helms, 23 (53.2)
- OT Derek Simmons, 20 (66.9)
- RB Xavier Robinson, 20 (63.9)
- TE Carson Kent, 14 (68.1)
- WR Jer'Michael Carter, 7 (57.2)
- RB Jaydn Ott, 4 (43.9)
- Jayden Jackson, 1 (60.0)
- David Stone, 1 (60.0)
Defense
The defensive performance was better for the Sooners than the offense, and even graded out better than it did against Michigan or Auburn.
OU graded out at 72.6 overall defensively. The Sooners graded out at 67.3 on the pass rush, 70.3 in coverage, and 54.4 in tackling.
Here are the snap counts as grades for the Sooners' defense:
- CB Eli Bowen, 63 snaps (65.0 grade)
- S Peyton Bowen, 55 (61.6)
- S Robert Spears-Jennings, 49 (48.5)
- CB Gentry Williams, 47 (65.5)
- LB Kendal Daniels, 40 (83.3)
- LB Kobie McKinzie, 38 (72.9)
- LB Kip Lewis, 38 (60.4)
- DE R Mason Thomas, 38 (53.3)
- DT Gracen Helton, 36 (77.9)
- DT David Stone, 34 (72.2)
- DE Marvin Jones Jr., 33 (60.4)
- DT Damonic Williams, 32 (59.5)
- DT Jayden Jackson, 29 (64.1)
- S Reggie Powers III, 28 (73.0)
- LB Owen Heinecke, 27 (51.8)
- DE Taylor Wein, 25 (77.2)
- DE Adepoju Adebawore, 24 (72.9)
- LB Sammy Omosigho, 20 (35.4)
- CB Courtland Guillory, 16 (75.5)
- S Michael Boganowski, 16 (68.1)
- S Jaydan Hardy, 10 (62.9)
- DE Danny Okoye, 10 (72.5)
- CB Kendel Dolby, 4 (42.1)
- CB Devon Jordan, 2 (60.0)
- CB Jacobe Johnson, 2 (60.0)