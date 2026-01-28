What Will Oklahoma's CB Rotation Look Like Behind Established Starters in 2026?

NORMAN — Oklahoma had plenty of pleasant surprises on defense in 2025.

Defensive end Taylor Wein and linebacker Owen Heinecke emerged on the first two levels after playing sparingly on defense prior to this season.

Maybe Courtland Guillory’s rise wasn’t as out-of-nowhere as those two, but Guillory did something only one other Oklahoma player had ever done, joining P.J. Mbanasor as the only two true freshmen to start at cornerback in a season opener.

In the latest post-portal depth-chart projection, Sooners On SI takes a look at the Sooners’ cornerbacks, with Guillory helping give Oklahoma stability at the position:

Guillory had a strong freshman season, finishing third among OU’s defensive backs in coverage according to Pro Football Focus and earning Freshman All-American honors.

He allowed just 203 receiving yards and one touchdown this season, according to PFF. Guillory allowed no receptions in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

“He played with so much energy, so much passion,” Eli Bowen said of Guillory. “It’s just hard not to be contagious when you’re around a guy like that.”

Bowen, who started the final nine games of the season after missing the beginning of the year due to injury, teams with Guillory to give the Sooners a pair of strong returning starters at the position in 2026.

Bowen finished with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in the regular-season win at Alabama, and broke up three passes in 2025 as a sophomore after starting eight games as a freshman.

Jacobe Johnson figures to be another rotational piece at corner for the Sooners next season after recording two interceptions as his playing time increased late in the season.

Devon Jordan looked poised to be the other second-team corner in 2026 but entered the transfer portal after the season and wound up at Baylor.

Jeremiah Newcombe could be in the cornerback mix as well as seeing time at cheetah after playing just two games in 2025.

Maliek Hawkins was also on the depth chart in 2025 as a freshman, though he appeared in just one game as a freshman. Hawkins joined his brother, quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., in transferring to West Virginia following the season.

The Sooners added two pieces in the portal who could make their way into the rotation next season.

The first was Dakoda Fields from Oregon, a top-10 cornerback in the 2024 class.

Fields appeared in three games for the Ducks last season as a redshirt freshman, with one tackle.

The other addition was Mississippi Valley State transfer Prince Ijioma, who will be a junior next season.

The Sooners hope that Ijioma can make the leap to the SEC after recording 39 tackles and four pass breakups in 12 games last season for the Delta Devils.

If Guillory and Bowen can stay healthy and continue to make progress, Oklahoma’s front-line cornerbacks figure to be one of the best groups at the position in the SEC, but the Sooners will need to develop depth at the position in order to thrive in 2026.

Then-Oregon defensive back Dakoda Fields works out as the Oregon Ducks practice Oct. 1, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Cornerbacks Depth Chart

Starters: Courtland Guillory, So.; Eli Bowen, Jr.

Backups: Jeremiah Newcombe, RSo.; Jacobe Johnson, Sr.

Others: Dakoda Fields, RSo.; Prince Ijioma, Jr.; Trystan Haynes, RFr.