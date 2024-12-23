Oklahoma Picks up Division I FBS Tight End From Transfer Portal
Oklahoma’s 2024-25 transfer portal class grew in the early hours of Monday morning.
Kennesaw State tight end Carson Kent told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he will commit to the Sooners. Kent has two years of eligibility remaining.
Shortly after Fawcett's report, Kent posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video of him donning the crimson and cream, confirming his commitment to Oklahoma.
Kent stood out for the Owls in their first season playing football at the NCAA Division I FBS level. He caught 18 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, earning All-Conference-USA honors.
The tight end played in just one game as a true freshman and redshirted that season. A year later, Kent saw a larger role for Kennesaw State, logging 165 yards on 14 receptions.
Kennesaw State was Kent’s only Division I offer out of high school, but he made the most of that opportunity and became a key offensive piece for the Owls. A native of Milton, GA, Kent helped lead Cambridge High School to the Sweet 16 of the GHSA playoffs in 2021.
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Kent brings size to a position that needed reinforcement. The Sooners recently lost tight end Bauer Sharp, who transferred to LSU.
Kent is the second transfer portal addition from Kennesaw State, joining punter Jacob Ulrich.
2024-25 Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
In addition to Kent and Ulrich, the Sooners have gained portal commitments from six other players: offensive lineman Luke Baklenko (Stanford), wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), wide receiver Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), quarterback John Mateer (Washington State), offensive lineman Derek Simmons (Western Carolina) and wide receiver Isaiah Satenga (Arkansas).
The winter transfer portal window will be open from Dec. 9-28.
Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility.