Oklahoma Picks Up First Defensive Commitment in 2026 Class
Oklahoma landed its first defensive commitment in the 2026 class on Tuesday night.
Niko Jandreau, a 6-foot-1 safety from Hamilton High School in Chandler, AZ, picked the Sooners over USC, Washington, Missouri and Georgia Tech, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
He joins quarterback Jaden O’Neal, wide receiver Daniel Odom, tight end Ryder Mix and offensive lineman Will Conroy as the recruits verbally committed to OU’s 2026 class.
Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3, Jandreau is a versatile athlete who has been used all across the backend of the defense.
He also has a twin brother, Beau Jandreau, who holds an offer from the Sooners to play linebacker.
Both Jandreau brothers visited Norman at the end of March.
“That was pretty much the talk at the start, being identical twins,” Beau Jandreau told On3’s Chad Simmons last month when asked if the brothers were looking to end up at the same school.
“Obviously that would be a blessing for our parents, too,” Niko Jandreau added.
The Jandreau brothers are scheduled to return to Oklahoma on June 20, but he went ahead and pulled the trigger on his commitment.
If the Sooners can land Beau, too, they would join Eli and Peyton Bowen as well as Michael and Maliek Hawkins as brothers who will suit up together for the crimson and cream.