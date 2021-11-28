Oklahoma Players React on Twitter to Lincoln Riley Leaving for USC

Riley leaves the Sooners after coaching in Norman for five seasons as the head coach after serving as two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Oklahoma to become the head coach of the USC Trojans has come as a blindside blow to many in the college football world.

Unfortunately for many Sooners players, it was also a shocking reveal to them as well.

As the news has continued to percolate out across social media, many Oklahoma players have chimed in with reaction to the stunning news.

Phenom quarterback Caleb Williams had this somewhat mysterious sentiment to offer:

Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey also was gracious on Riley’s exit, thanking him for his time with him.

Tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall showed his appreciation for Riley as well.

The same from linebacker DaShaun White.

More thanks yous com from cornerbacks Woodi Washington and Latrell McCutchin.

Other players expressed clear surprise at the news, like tight end/h-back Brayden Willis.

Defensive back Jeremiah Criddell as well:

Fellow defensive back Justin Broiles made sure to remind fans the season was not over, and that they still have a bowl game to win.

A similar sentiment was offered by cornerback D.J. Graham:

More reactions will surely continue to trickle out in the coming days and weeks as the shocking development unfolds.