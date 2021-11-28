Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Players React on Twitter to Lincoln Riley Leaving for USC

    Riley leaves the Sooners after coaching in Norman for five seasons as the head coach after serving as two seasons as offensive coordinator.
    Author:

    Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Oklahoma to become the head coach of the USC Trojans has come as a blindside blow to many in the college football world.

    Unfortunately for many Sooners players, it was also a shocking reveal to them as well.

    As the news has continued to percolate out across social media, many Oklahoma players have chimed in with reaction to the stunning news.

    Phenom quarterback Caleb Williams had this somewhat mysterious sentiment to offer:

    Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey also was gracious on Riley’s exit, thanking him for his time with him.

    Tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall showed his appreciation for Riley as well. 

    Read More

    The same from linebacker DaShaun White.

    More thanks yous com from cornerbacks Woodi Washington and Latrell McCutchin.

    Other players expressed clear surprise at the news, like tight end/h-back Brayden Willis.

    Defensive back Jeremiah Criddell as well:

    Fellow defensive back Justin Broiles made sure to remind fans the season was not over, and that they still have a bowl game to win.

    A similar sentiment was offered by cornerback D.J. Graham:

    More reactions will surely continue to trickle out in the coming days and weeks as the shocking development unfolds. 

    USATSI_17200984
    Football

    Oklahoma Players React on Twitter to Lincoln Riley Leaving for USC

    just now
    Caleb Williams
    Football

    Oklahoma Quarterback Caleb Williams Reacts to Lincoln Riley News

    1 hour ago
    Kliff Kingsbury
    Football

    Looking at Potential Replacements After Lincoln Riley Leaves Oklahoma

    2 hours ago
    Raleek Brown
    Football

    Oklahoma Braces for Potential Recruiting Impact Felt by Lincoln Riley's Departure

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16462189
    Football

    Report: Bob Stoops to Serve as Oklahoma's Interim Head Coach

    3 hours ago
    IMG_0557
    Football

    Multiple Reports: Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma for USC

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17246836
    Football

    Oklahoma Falls in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Bedlam Loss

    5 hours ago
    Caleb Williams, Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Football

    Oklahoma Gamebook: OU Close, but Unable to Make Enough Plays in Bedlam

    7 hours ago