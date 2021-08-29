Oklahoma Pledge Luke Hasz: 'Nothing's Gonna Change My Mind'

As his junior year gets underway, one of the nation's top 2023 prospects explains why he's fully committed to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.

BIXBY, OK — Oklahoma commit Luke Hasz doesn’t intend on playing games.

Well, he’ll play plenty of actual games. He just started his junior year at Bixby High School on Friday night.

He just won’t play recruiting games.

Committed to the Sooners since Aug. 6, the nation’s No. 2 tight end in the 2023 recruiting class still hears from plenty of other schools — such as Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Michigan State, Miami, Texas A&M, Penn State and others. They still call, they still write, they still recruit him.

And he gives them bad news every time.

Luke Hasz John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

“I just tell them respectfully that I’m going to OU and nothing’s gonna change my mind,” Hasz told SI Sooners. “I just tell them respectfully I’m not gonna go there.”

Hasz’ junior season got started on Friday as the Spartans annihilated Mansfield Timberview 69-14. Hasz got just three balls thrown his way and caught one pass for 26 yards. Bixby often scored on just three- or four-play drives, so it was hard for Loren Montgomery’s up-tempo offense to get into a rhythm and sustain possessions. He also got a handful of snaps on defense and had two quarterback pressures and contributed to an interception.

Montgomery predicts another big season for his 6-foot-3, 220-pound star.

“I think the sky’s the limit, to be honest with you,” Montgomery told SI Sooners.

Montgomery still marvels at the suddenness with which Hasz’ football stardom has arrived.

“Luke hadn’t played football for several years,” Montgomery said, “and then last year — I think probably a product of the pandemic — he had been in our strength and conditioning class, his brother (safety/receiver Dylan Hasz) played, I think all his friends play, and he decided to join up on our Google meets and started to learn our schemes and picked ‘em up real well. And then (he) asked if he could come out and play. Then when we got back out in the summer and started working, it was pretty clear he’s a special player.”

In Oklahoma’s Class 6A-II, he caught 32 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns to help lead Bixby to yet another state championship. Then, in between basketball and track, he emerged as a force on the offseason 7-on-7 circuit. He’s fast and explosive, runs fluid routes and catches with supple, strong hands. He also picks up football concepts quickly and, after he adds some muscle, will be an ideal weapon in Lincoln Riley’s offensive system.

He also plays edge linebacker sometimes.

“In the 12 years I’ve been at Bixby, (he’s) the most highly recruited player we’ve had,” Montgomery said. “He’s got offers from everybody on the United States.

“Big, physical, good blocker, good pass rusher, all that, and really, just blew up (in recruiting) almost immediately.”

Hasz will be in Norman again next week with other recruits from the 2023 class when the Sooners host Western Carolina. He hopes to “get even more people to commit.”

“I’m super excited,” he said.

But with his own commitment made, his side of the recruiting process is all but over. He has other priorities right now, such as helping extend Bixby’s 37-game winning streak and earning a fourth consecutive state championship.

“I’m ready to focus in on this season,” Hasz said, “and I’ll worry about (recruiting) after the season and after the next season.”