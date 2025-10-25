Oklahoma Position-by-Position Grades vs. Ole Miss: RBs Surge Late, Defense Sags
NORMAN — Oklahoma battled back from a third-quarter deficit, finally found a running attack against a struggling Ole Miss run defense, and John Mateer showed his first flashes of being able to push the ball downfield through the air since his return from injury.
But it wasn’t enough.
The Rebels, led by Trinidad Chambliss, answered the comeback to escape Norman with a 34-26 victory at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
There were some shining moments for the Sooners, but plenty of cause for concern.
The position-by-position grades reflect that after Oklahoma’s second loss of the season:
Quarterback: C-
John Mateer got off to a relatively hot start.
He completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 153 yards.
On the fourth offensive play of the game for the Sooners, Mateer took a deep shot, hitting Isaiah Sategna for a 39-yard gain.
It was a definite departure from what the passing game had looked like over the last two games for the Sooners, as Mateer’s throws had generally been relatively short since returning from the broken thumb.
But Mateer was just 7-of-20 the rest of the way, finishing with 223 yards and a touchdown — a 76-yard pass on a short throw to Sategna.
Late in the second quarter, with Ole Miss up 15-10, Mateer took a sack on fourth-and-2 from the Rebels’ 46. He nearly threw the ball away in a dangerous situation.
Then later, Mateer was initially ruled to have fumbled as he escaped the pocket and threw on the run, but the call was overturned to an incompletion after a review.
While the OU quarterback showed some progress from the thumb injury that kept him out against Kent State and limited him since, it was once again clear Mateer wasn’t back to 100 percent.
Running Backs: B
The OU ground game was atrocious for much of the game, struggling to move the ball even on an Ole Miss defense that came in 98th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game.
The Sooners had just 12 yards on the ground before Xavier Robinson broke a 65-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Even after that long run, Robinson showed plenty of toughness.
Robinson finished with a career-high 109 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
The disappointment was Tory Blaylock.
After a breakout game a week earlier, the freshman ran for just 10 yards on six carries, battling an apparent ankle injury that may have stemmed from the opening kickoff.
Those were the only two backs to see action, as Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum were both out for the game and Jaydn Ott continues to be a non-factor.
Robinson’s long touchdown was the Sooners’ longest touchdown run since Caleb Williams’ 74-yard run against Iowa State in 2021.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B-
Isaiah Sategna continues to thrive, finishing with a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown on six catches to solidify himself as the Sooners’ top pass-catching option.
There were several notable instances of good run blocking by the wideout corps, but there was little production in the passing game outside of Sategna.
Deion Burks finished with four catches for 32 yards, tight end Jaren Kanak had three catches for 30 yards and Javonnie Gibson had one 3-yard catch.
Offensive Line: C
The Sooners started Michael Fasusi (left) and Ryan Fodje (right) at tackle, giving them the first OU starting freshmen tandem at tackles in recorded history (records date to the 1937 season).
Fasusi had his moments but still struggled with penalties, getting flagged for holding early, turning a third-and-4 into a second-and-14.
Then after the OU defense forced a big turnover on downs at the Ole Miss 25 early in the third, Fasusi was called for being an ineligible player downfield on the first play as Mateer scrambled and threw the football, putting the Sooners behind the sticks early.
Defensive Line: B-
OU’s defensive line had been excellent all season, but just 5.5 of Oklahoma’s 14 tackles for loss Saturday came from the defensive line.
Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. came up with the only sack of the day on Trinidad Chambliss.
The defense was called for five penalties, including when R Mason Thomas lined up offsides to wipe out his sack.
Jayden Jackson was also called for a critical roughing-the-passer penalty late in the third quarter.
The call was questionable, but still the flag on an incomplete pass on third-and-10 gave the Rebels new life and Ole Miss eventually hit a field goal on the drive to go up 25-13.
Linebackers: B
The linebackers racked up plenty of plays Saturday, with Kip Lewis leading the team with 12 tackles.
The group had seven tackles for loss, led by 2.5 by Kendal Daniels.
Owen Heinecke broke up two passes and Daniels had one.
But the tackling wasn’t as crisp as OU would’ve liked.
The tackling issues have been consistent throughout the year, but have been covered up by excellent positioning and playmaking.
The problems stood out more against Ole Miss, though.
OU also lost Kobie McKinzie to injury late in the first quarter, affecting the rotation of that group significantly.
Defensive Backs: B-
The Sooners gave up seven passing plays of 15 or more yards, including five of at least 25 yards.
Part of OU’s struggles in that department was due to not getting as good of a push as they’ve gotten up front, but still, the group has played much better.
Freshman Courtland Guillory got plenty of attention early, breaking up three passes.
Special Teams: C
Oklahoma’s momentum was building in the fourth quarter, even though they trailed, when the defense held Ole Miss to a three-and-out with a little more than seven minutes remaining.
Isaiah Sategna caught the punt and quickly broke through to open space, but after hurdling a defender, Sategna twisted as he fell, and the ball popped free just before Sategna was down.
The defense responded, holding the Rebels to a field goal, but the margin of error was gone for OU.
On the good side, Grayson Miller averaged 50.8 yards on four punts with three inside the 20, and Tate Sandell hit a couple of 42-yard field goals.