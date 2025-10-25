Live Updates From No. 13 Oklahoma's Massive SEC Tilt With No. 8 Ole Miss
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 8 Mississippi. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
41 minutes until kickoff
Oklahoma’s projected starting offensive line per warmups from left to right:
Fasusi - Ozaeta - Maikkula - Nwaiwu - Fodje
A pair of true freshmen at tackle. Bill Bedenbaugh’s youth movement is here!
46 minutes until kickoff
Tate Sandell was making field goal attempts from 55 yards in the warmup. He doesn’t seem phased by the conditions today, which would certainly be great news for Oklahoma.
90 minutes until kickoff
No real surprises on the final SEC availability report.
Running back Jovantae Barnes and defensive back Gentry Williams have been downgraded to out.
They’ll join receiver Keontez Lewis and offensive linemen Troy Everett, Derek Simmons, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor.
Running back Taylor Tatum was also ruled out for the contest, as is defensive back Kendel Dolby.
Offensive tackle Logan Howland is available, but OU Insider’s Parker Thune reported on Friday night that true freshman Ryan Fodje will start at right tackle across from Michael Fasusi at left tackle.
It’ll definitely be wet today. It’s not pouring rain, but a haze is still hovering over the stadium.
The equipment crew on both sidelines will have to work to keep the footballs dry today, but I’m not sure it’s raining hard enough right now to prevent any passing or anything like that.
— Chapman