Skip to main content

Oklahoma Pounds TCU Wire to Wire

The Sooners improved to 15-2 and stayed in first place in the Big 12 standings after routing the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

No. 15 Oklahoma dominated TCU from start to finish on Wednesday night.

The Sooners routed the Horned Frogs 93-66 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, improving to 15-2 overall and staying atop the Big 12 Conference standings at 5-1.

Five Sooners scored in double figures, led by Madi Williams (19) and Ana Llanusa (17). Williams hit 8-of-10 shots from the field while Llanusa was 8-of-13, and both dished out five assists.

Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 8.37.37 PM
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sooners delivered 29 assists, led by point guard Nevaeh Tot’s seven.

Liz Scott scored 12 and Taylor Robertson and Beatrice Culliton each scored 10. Scott collected another double-double with 11 rebounds and added three assists. Williams and Culliton each collected three steals as well.

Lucy Ibeh scored 13 to lead the Horned Frogs.

OU led 34-13 after one quarter and ended up outrebounding the Frogs 49-27.

The Sooners also buried 10-of-20 from 3-point range, including two each from Tot, Williams, Robertson and Aubrey Joens.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Gabriel-Lebby ISU pre
Football

Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens

By John E. Hoover and Ryan Chapman
Zach Schmit TD 2
Football

Changes in Football, Volleyball on Oklahoma Board of Regents Agenda This Week

By John E. Hoover
Spring Game-Brent Venables-Brian Bosworth
Football

Oklahoma Announces Details for Spring Game

By John E. Hoover
USATSI_16828274
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 170

By Josh Callaway
SB - Nicole May, Hall of Fame Classic, Softball Generic, Softball OKC, WCWS Generic
Softball

OU Softball: Oklahoma Tabbed to Win Conference by Big 12 Coaches

By Ryan Chapman
Generic-OU softball Gasso
Softball

Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25

By John E. Hoover
1-17-2023 Sam Godwin (Pre-Bedlam)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Sam Godwin Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
1-17-2023 Porter Moser (Pre-Bedlam)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway