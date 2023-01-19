Oklahoma Pounds TCU Wire to Wire

No. 15 Oklahoma dominated TCU from start to finish on Wednesday night.

The Sooners routed the Horned Frogs 93-66 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, improving to 15-2 overall and staying atop the Big 12 Conference standings at 5-1.

Five Sooners scored in double figures, led by Madi Williams (19) and Ana Llanusa (17). Williams hit 8-of-10 shots from the field while Llanusa was 8-of-13, and both dished out five assists.

The Sooners delivered 29 assists, led by point guard Nevaeh Tot’s seven.

Liz Scott scored 12 and Taylor Robertson and Beatrice Culliton each scored 10. Scott collected another double-double with 11 rebounds and added three assists. Williams and Culliton each collected three steals as well.

Lucy Ibeh scored 13 to lead the Horned Frogs.

OU led 34-13 after one quarter and ended up outrebounding the Frogs 49-27.

The Sooners also buried 10-of-20 from 3-point range, including two each from Tot, Williams, Robertson and Aubrey Joens.