Oklahoma Practicing to 'Run the Ball at Will' Against TCU

The Oklahoma Sooners got off to a slow start last Saturday, and seemed to be playing catch-up for the majority of the game.

Oklahoma’s offensive line had several uncharacteristic penalties before the snap, including multiple false starts. That’s one of the biggest areas to clean up from the Kansas State game.

“That can't go on anybody but us,” center Andrew Raym said. “When it comes to false starts and stuff, we've got to take that head-on and be more locked in and focused.”

Aside from the penalties, Oklahoma’s offensive line actually had a solid outing. They gave Dillon Gabriel time in the pocket and opened up big holes in the run game.

Eric Gray topped 100 yards once again, totaling 114 yards on just 16 carries. As a team, the Sooners rushed for 220 yards on 6.5 yards per carry. Oklahoma’s ground attack has been a strength all season long, and Saturday was no different, even in defeat.

“I think we played pretty good,” Raym said. “It was the most physical we've been all year and we moved people off the line. There are a few snaps here and there where we're not getting it done how we need to. We're gonna go get that fixed in the film room and then we're gonna fix it on the practice field. But, overall, I think the offensive line had a pretty decent game.”

Moving forward, the Sooners understand how critical a fast start is. Opening drives with penalties or sacks are drive killers. If the offensive line can open up big gaps to run through, the Sooners can control the line of scrimmage from the kick. Running the ball effectively helps take the pressure off.

“It's always our No. 1 emphasis,” Raym said. “Our two biggest emphases of the week are to take care of the ball and no pre-snap penalties. It's been the same, and it's going to continue to be the same. We just have to stay locked in on Saturdays.”

TCU likely won’t try to dominate the clock by pounding the ball like Kansas State did, but quarterback Max Duggan is a physical player and a strong runner. The Sooners will have to put up points to combat the Horned Frogs offense. If Oklahoma can establish the ground game, everything else could fall into place.

“I know we do want to run the ball this week,” Raymn said. “That's always the No. 1 goal on the road. It's to run the ball at will. We're practicing really hard for that run this week.”