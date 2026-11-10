Oklahoma QB John Mateer 'Channelled his Energy Into Doing Something Great' vs. Florida

NORMAN — Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke’s message to his quarterback last week was simple.

“In a way it’s a fresh start,” Heinecke said he told John Mateer. “You know it’s kind of a (expletive) fresh start, but it’s a fresh start. So take that what you will and continue to get better.”

In the wake of the firing of Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who had called plays for all of Mateer’s college starts at Washington State and Oklahoma before Saturday at Florida, Mateer turned in one of his best games as a Sooner.

In Oklahoma’s 23-7 win, Mateer threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for a season-high 56 yards.

Mateer said he was cognizant of his demeanor around the team last week.

“If I flinch, everybody else will flinch,” Mateer said. “That’s just kind of the way it is, the position I’m in.”

His teammates certainly noticed the way Mateer handled himself through perhaps the biggest adversity of his college career.

“I’m so proud of him,” offensive tackle Michael Fasusi said. “He channelled his energy into doing something great, to keep being consistent. It didn’t affect him in practice at all, it didn’t stop him from being the leader he’s always been. Every single day, he’s coming in with that energy, clapping and he’s doing all that — screaming at the top of his voice — if anything he’s doing more despite the situation.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“When you see a guy every day like that, you already know he’s going to freaking ball out.”

Heinecke could certainly see a difference in Mateer.

“Looked like he was playing loose,” Heinecke said. “I was extremely happy for him. He deserves the world. I know that he’s been frustrated with how the season’s going and it’s not easy to have that kind of hate coming your way. So to see him respond and have a good week is awesome.”

For the first time in Mateer’s time at Oklahoma, he has gone three consecutive games without an interception.

Mateer and the Sooners will look to continue to build momentum when they take on No. 19 Ole Miss at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time all season after alternating wins and losses through the first nine games.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.