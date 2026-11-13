Oklahoma's Matchup With Ole Miss Could be Affected by Nationwide Air Traffic Stop

NORMAN — The Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop could affect the weekend's college football slate — including Oklahoma's home game against No. 19 Ole Miss.

The Rebels had not yet left for Norman when the ground stop took effect around 3 p.m. Friday.

Ole Miss players and personnel were eventually told to return home and report back at 7 p.m. for a possible departure.

Should the team not be able to fly out Friday, there is potential for the game to be pushed back.

Ole Miss players told to go home and report back at 7 pm. Scuttlebutt is the Rebels will fly out tonight or game could get pushed to Sunday. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) November 13, 2026

Parham later posted that the SEC hadn't currently given the option to move the game time.

Sooners on SI reached out to both Oklahoma's athletic department and the SEC regarding the issue but has not yet heard back from OU.

The SEC posted a statement on its X account Friday night.

"We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinator appropriate responses," the statement said in part. "The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and team personnel remain our highest priority.

"We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary."

Statement from the Southeastern Conference on FAA nationwide ground stop: pic.twitter.com/IIU4TnwMVJ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 13, 2026

Saturday's game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The OU-Ole Miss matchup is far from the only game that could be affected.

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ESPN reported that 10 Power 4 teams' travel had been affected by the outage, including Tennessee and Texas in addition to the Rebels among SEC teams.

Tennessee is scheduled to play at Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Saturday while the Longhorns are set to play at LSU at 6:30 p.m.

The ground stop is just the second since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks caused civilian air traffic in the country to come to a halt until Sept. 13.

The lone nationwide ground stop since then came in January 2023.

The Sept. 11 attacks were also the last time there was large-scale disruption to the schedule during the season. The 2020 season was delayed and eventually shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma was scheduled to play Tulsa on Sept. 15, 2001, but that game was eventually played instead Nov. 3 of that year.

Oxford, Miss., is approximately 550 miles from Norman, a bus trip that would take at least eight hours.

The Sooners have not played a Sunday game since their 2019 season-opening 49-31 win over Houston.

Oklahoma is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season after knocking off Florida 23-7 last week in Jason Witten's first game as interim offensive coordinator.

Ole Miss is coming off a 42-7 loss to then-No. 2 Georgia.

The Rebels are making their second consecutive trip to Norman thanks to the SEC moving to a nine-game schedule. Ole Miss beat the Sooners 34-26 on Owen Field last season.

Oklahoma has yet to beat the Rebels, dropping all three of their meetings.

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