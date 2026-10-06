Oklahoma QB John Mateer 'Excited' to Battle No. 1 Texas After Bye Week Reset

NORMAN — The first month of John Mateer’s final college football season has been forgettable.

But he has quite the opportunity for redemption this weekend.

The Sooners will battle No. 1 Texas on Saturday after having the week off. OU enters this year’s Red River Rivalry with a 2-2 record, and the Sooners’ offensive struggles have loomed large thus far.

Through four games in 2026, Mateer has thrown for 883 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He lost two fumbles and threw an interception in the Sooners’ 41-13 loss to No. 2 Georgia on Sept. 26.

Even so, Mateer isn’t nervous for the challenge ahead.

“I’m more excited,” Mateer said. “It’s the game. It’s what everybody says it is, and I’ve always wanted to play in it.”

Mateer’s performance has been wildly inconsistent. But his play has been far from OU’s only offensive issue.

The Sooners are averaging only 22 points and an SEC-worst 321.3 yards per game. Mateer has been pressured 45 times already. OU’s 28-point loss to Georgia exposed all of the unit’s flaws, as well as Mateer’s struggles.

Mateer has received more criticism than any of the Sooners’ other personnel. He understands that it comes with the territory of being Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, so he hasn’t let that diminish his confidence.

“I’m off (social media), so I don’t see it, it’s not good for anybody to see,” Mateer said. “The fact that I haven’t performed is disappointing, but I’m blessed to play ball today and get better… Even when you struggle, you get judged, it’s because I’ve done good in the past. I’m learning.”

The off week gave Mateer and his offensive teammates time to decompress and move forward from their dismal last three outings. And he expects the unit to be much more productive at the Cotton Bowl as a result.

“I had a good break, personally,” Mateer said. “We had some good practices, and I got to hang out with some of the guys, go out to dinner, reset. It was good being around the guys — we’re ready to go.”

A year ago, Mateer returned for the Red River Rivalry just a few weeks after suffering a hand injury that required surgery. Mateer struggled and threw three interceptions as the Sooners lost 23-6 to the Longhorns.

As painful as last year’s defeat was, Mateer knows how massive Saturday’s game will be and how much momentum it could bring his squad.

But he also doesn’t see it as something that will dramatically affect his confidence, one way or another.

“If your confidence is results-based, it will fluctuate in that way,” Mateer said. “Have I been challenged to put my confidence in the process? Yeah. But I stand firm in that. Obviously there would be a smile on my face for 24 hours, but you get better as the season goes on to play every game consistently.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.