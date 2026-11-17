The Moments That Defined Oklahoma's Gritty Win Over Ole Miss
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NORMAN — Oklahoma persevered through a postponement and torrential rain for its sixth win of the season Sunday.
The Sooners defeated No. 19 Ole Miss 24-17 to clinch bowl eligibility for the 28th year in a row. OU’s win came after the SEC decided to postpone the game from Saturday to Sunday after Ole Miss couldn’t get to Norman in time, due to the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop.
It was wacky. It was, at times, sloppy. But the Sooners ultimately got the job done.
Here are the moments that defined OU’s win over the Rebels:
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels’ explosive offense got the ball first. Ole Miss gained only three yards on the first two plays to set up a third-and-7. Chambliss couldn’t find anything downfield, so he scrambled — but OU linebacker Kip Lewis stopped him a few yards short of the line to gain, forcing a punt.
In the elements, OU’s offense took its time. The Sooners ran on their first four plays and converted two third downs before a John Mateer 22-yard rush gave Oklahoma a first-and-goal.
Mateer followed his 22-yard scamper with an eight-yard run for a touchdown. OU’s opening drive went for 74 yards on 13 plays, and it lasted 7:40.
The Sooners appeared to recover a fumble on the first play of the Rebels’ ensuing drive, but a replay review decided that Ole Miss tailback Shekai Mills-Knight was down by contact after breaking off a 14-yard rush. Ole Miss, though, couldn’t generate anything after that explosive run. A false start call moved the Rebels back, and OU defensive back Courtland Guillory broke up a pass on third-and-7, forcing Ole Miss to punt.
Isaiah Sategna then made it a two-score game. Sategna fielded the punt at the 25-yard line and had plenty of space. A few Sooners — specifically Manny Choice — provided Sategna with even more space down the field, allowing him to make it to the end zone untouched. OU led 14-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
Finally, Ole Miss got in an offensive rhythm on its third drive. Chambliss commanded an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Running back Joshua Dye capped off the possession with a 19-yard touchdown run.
OU’s offense didn’t take the field for its second drive until the second quarter. The Sooners started their second drive off with a 17-yard completion to Parker Livingstone. But after that, the possession stalled, as Mateer was sacked twice in a three-play span. OU then brought the punt team out for the first time of the day with 9:26 left in the second quarter.
Jacob Ulrich’s punt pinned the Rebels at the 15-yard line, and a holding penalty moved them back even further. Ole Miss needed 16 yards to move the chains after the penalty but got only 11 as the Sooners’ defense forced another punt.
A sign of improvement from Oklahoma’s offense? The Sooners didn’t go three-and-out until the 5:53 mark in the second quarter. That would have been nearly unfathomable a month ago.
OU defensive back Michael Boganowski forced Dye to fumble on the first play of Ole Miss’ final drive of the first half. But none of the Sooners’ defenders were able to recover the loose ball, so Dye’s run went for 13 yards and moved the Rebels away from the shadow of their own goal post.
Ole MIss got to its own 41-yard line before the drive stalled. Defensive end Danny Okoye stopped Dye for a five-yard loss, and cornerback Eli Bowen dropped Ole Miss wideout Deuce Alexander for a three-yard loss one play later. The Rebels were then called for a delay of game, making it third-and-23, and they were unable to convert. OU got the ball back but opted to run out the remainder of time in the first half.
With a seven-point lead, the Sooners opted for another methodical drive after receiving the second-half kickoff. The Sooners marched 70 yards down the field in 12 plays, and freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. extended the lead to 21-7 with 8:21 left in the third quarter.
Ole Miss desperately needed to answer Hatton’s touchdown, but the Rebels were unable to do so. A defensive holding penalty gave them solid field position, but OU’s defense forced a fourth-and-short. The Rebels went for it on fourth down, and linebacker Owen Heinecke sacked Chambliss. But before the snap, Ole Miss was called for a false start, and with eight yards to go, the Rebels opted to punt.
Oklahoma went 52 yards in 14 plays after Ole Miss’ punt. The Sooners sent kicker Tate Sandell out for a 39-yard field goal, but his attempt was no good. That drive didn’t make it a three-score game, but it did take 7:46 off of the clock.
The Rebels, however, didn’t throw in the towel once they took over with 13:17 left in the game. Chambliss steered the Rebels’ offense into OU territory quickly before finding tight end Caleb Odom for a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14.
Oklahoma, again, chewed more time off of the clock. The Sooners converted two third downs and crept into Ole Miss territory. They sent out Sandell to extend the lead with 4:52 remaining, and this time, he converted. That drive — which made it a 24-14 game — lasted 6:53.
To have a chance, the Rebels needed to move quickly. They got a boost on their first play of the drive, as Eli Bowen was called for a — questionable — pass interference penalty. Four plays later, though, the Sooners got the ball back. Ole Miss went backwards on its first three plays after the pass interference call. And on fourth-and-13, Alexander dropped a wide-open deep ball from Chambliss to turn the ball over on downs.
OU took over with 3:20 remaining after Alexander’s drop. The Sooners gained only three yards and sent Sandell out again. The kicker missed for the second time of the game, and OU’s lead remained at 10 points with 3:04 left.
The Rebels then connected on a handful of chunk plays and got to OU’s 20-yard line with 1:20 left on the clock. Chambliss, though, threw two incompletions before taking a sack on third down. The Rebels sent out kicker Lucas Carneiro to make it a one-score game, and he converted with 42 seconds remaining.
The Rebels had no timeouts left, meaning they had to recover an onside kick to have a chance — and they did just that. The kick bounced awkwardly in between a couple of Sooners, and Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz was there to recover. Ole Miss took over at its own 45-yard line with 38 seconds remaining.
Chambliss completed passes of 10 and 15 yards to get the Rebels to the OU 30-yard line for one last chance. The quarterback threw a prayer into the right side of the end zone, looking for Odom, but it fell to the grass, allowing the Sooners to clinch their 24-17 victory.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield