NORMAN — Oklahoma persevered through a postponement and torrential rain for its sixth win of the season Sunday.

The Sooners defeated No. 19 Ole Miss 24-17 to clinch bowl eligibility for the 28th year in a row. OU’s win came after the SEC decided to postpone the game from Saturday to Sunday after Ole Miss couldn’t get to Norman in time, due to the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop.

It was wacky. It was, at times, sloppy. But the Sooners ultimately got the job done.

Here are the moments that defined OU’s win over the Rebels:

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss stretches past Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels’ explosive offense got the ball first. Ole Miss gained only three yards on the first two plays to set up a third-and-7. Chambliss couldn’t find anything downfield, so he scrambled — but OU linebacker Kip Lewis stopped him a few yards short of the line to gain, forcing a punt.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer talks to an official after his helmet came off against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In the elements, OU’s offense took its time. The Sooners ran on their first four plays and converted two third downs before a John Mateer 22-yard rush gave Oklahoma a first-and-goal.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes for a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Mateer followed his 22-yard scamper with an eight-yard run for a touchdown. OU’s opening drive went for 74 yards on 13 plays, and it lasted 7:40.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis tackles Ole Miss' Shekai Mills-Knight. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma cornerback Courtland Guillory celebrates after an incompletion during the first half against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

The Sooners appeared to recover a fumble on the first play of the Rebels’ ensuing drive, but a replay review decided that Ole Miss tailback Shekai Mills-Knight was down by contact after breaking off a 14-yard rush. Ole Miss, though, couldn’t generate anything after that explosive run. A false start call moved the Rebels back, and OU defensive back Courtland Guillory broke up a pass on third-and-7, forcing Ole Miss to punt.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returns a punt for a touchdown as Manny Choice blocks against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returns a punt for a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Isaiah Sategna then made it a two-score game. Sategna fielded the punt at the 25-yard line and had plenty of space. A few Sooners — specifically Manny Choice — provided Sategna with even more space down the field, allowing him to make it to the end zone untouched. OU led 14-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole Miss' Joshua Dye scores a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Finally, Ole Miss got in an offensive rhythm on its third drive. Chambliss commanded an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Running back Joshua Dye capped off the possession with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma wide receiver Parker Livingstone catches a pass against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets sacked against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU’s offense didn’t take the field for its second drive until the second quarter. The Sooners started their second drive off with a 17-yard completion to Parker Livingstone. But after that, the possession stalled, as Mateer was sacked twice in a three-play span. OU then brought the punt team out for the first time of the day with 9:26 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jayden Jackson pressures Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Jacob Ulrich’s punt pinned the Rebels at the 15-yard line, and a holding penalty moved them back even further. Ole Miss needed 16 yards to move the chains after the penalty but got only 11 as the Sooners’ defense forced another punt.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

A sign of improvement from Oklahoma’s offense? The Sooners didn’t go three-and-out until the 5:53 mark in the second quarter. That would have been nearly unfathomable a month ago.

Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski forces Ole Miss' Joshua Dye to fumble. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU defensive back Michael Boganowski forced Dye to fumble on the first play of Ole Miss’ final drive of the first half. But none of the Sooners’ defenders were able to recover the loose ball, so Dye’s run went for 13 yards and moved the Rebels away from the shadow of their own goal post.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke makes a tackle against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye celebrates after a tackle for loss against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen celebrates after logging a tackle for loss against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole MIss got to its own 41-yard line before the drive stalled. Defensive end Danny Okoye stopped Dye for a five-yard loss, and cornerback Eli Bowen dropped Ole Miss wideout Deuce Alexander for a three-yard loss one play later. The Rebels were then called for a delay of game, making it third-and-23, and they were unable to convert. OU got the ball back but opted to run out the remainder of time in the first half.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

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Oklahoma offensive lineman Noah Best pulls running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. into the end zone as Peyton Joseph blocks against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

With a seven-point lead, the Sooners opted for another methodical drive after receiving the second-half kickoff. The Sooners marched 70 yards down the field in 12 plays, and freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. extended the lead to 21-7 with 8:21 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke and defensive end Taylor Wein celebrate after making a stop against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke sacks Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke celebrates after sacking Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole Miss desperately needed to answer Hatton’s touchdown, but the Rebels were unable to do so. A defensive holding penalty gave them solid field position, but OU’s defense forced a fourth-and-short. The Rebels went for it on fourth down, and linebacker Owen Heinecke sacked Chambliss. But before the snap, Ole Miss was called for a false start, and with eight yards to go, the Rebels opted to punt.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer passes against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell attempts a field goal against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma went 52 yards in 14 plays after Ole Miss’ punt. The Sooners sent kicker Tate Sandell out for a 39-yard field goal, but his attempt was no good. That drive didn’t make it a three-score game, but it did take 7:46 off of the clock.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss rushes against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole Miss tight end Caleb Odom prepares to catch a touchdown pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Rebels, however, didn’t throw in the towel once they took over with 13:17 left in the game. Chambliss steered the Rebels’ offense into OU territory quickly before finding tight end Caleb Odom for a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer scrambles against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock breaks a tackle against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell makes a field goal against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma, again, chewed more time off of the clock. The Sooners converted two third downs and crept into Ole Miss territory. They sent out Sandell to extend the lead with 4:52 remaining, and this time, he converted. That drive — which made it a 24-14 game — lasted 6:53.

Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander drops a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

To have a chance, the Rebels needed to move quickly. They got a boost on their first play of the drive, as Eli Bowen was called for a — questionable — pass interference penalty. Four plays later, though, the Sooners got the ball back. Ole Miss went backwards on its first three plays after the pass interference call. And on fourth-and-13, Alexander dropped a wide-open deep ball from Chambliss to turn the ball over on downs.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell attempts a field goal against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU took over with 3:20 remaining after Alexander’s drop. The Sooners gained only three yards and sent Sandell out again. The kicker missed for the second time of the game, and OU’s lead remained at 10 points with 3:04 left.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Courtland Guillory break up a pass intended for Ole Miss wide receiver Horatio Fields. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro prepares for a field-goal attempt against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Rebels then connected on a handful of chunk plays and got to OU’s 20-yard line with 1:20 left on the clock. Chambliss, though, threw two incompletions before taking a sack on third down. The Rebels sent out kicker Lucas Carneiro to make it a one-score game, and he converted with 42 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma wide receiver Manny Choice tries to recover an onside kick from Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz recovers an onside kick against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Rebels had no timeouts left, meaning they had to recover an onside kick to have a chance — and they did just that. The kick bounced awkwardly in between a couple of Sooners, and Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz was there to recover. Ole Miss took over at its own 45-yard line with 38 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma defensive backs Reggie Powers III and Michael Boganowski defend Ole Miss' hail mary attempt. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Chambliss completed passes of 10 and 15 yards to get the Rebels to the OU 30-yard line for one last chance. The quarterback threw a prayer into the right side of the end zone, looking for Odom, but it fell to the grass, allowing the Sooners to clinch their 24-17 victory.

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