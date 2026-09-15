Oklahoma QB John Mateer in a ‘Great Head Space’ After Rough Showing vs. Michigan

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer didn’t pass his first true test of 2026.

Mateer, now playing his second season for the Sooners, completed only 17 of his 33 pass attempts for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception in OU’s 17-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday. His pick came in the fourth quarter and set the Wolverines up with a first-and-goal, and he also took a sack in the game’s final seconds with no timeouts, allowing Michigan to escape with its seven-point win.

According to coach Brent Venables, Mateer has responded appropriately in the days since the loss.

“I feel like he's in a great head space and the team did a great job of taking accountability and supporting him,” Venables said. “John's demonstrated tremendous toughness and accountability, leadership since he's been here.”

OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle described Mateer’s play against the Wolverines as “uneven.” Arbuckle said that some of Mateer’s overthrown passes were the result of a disconnect between the two of them and that Mateer’s struggles weren’t “all his fault.”

Arbuckle, however, is confident that the Sooners will see a stronger, more confident version of Mateer after Saturday’s dismal performance.

“John will be the first one to come up here and tell you he didn't play his best,” Arbuckle said. “He’s old enough, he’s played enough football, he’s been around long enough. He doesn’t have time to dwell on that.”

Mateer’s performance against Michigan was reminiscent of how he played at times in the back half of 2025.

In the Sooners’ 23-6 loss to Texas, Mateer threw for 202 yards and three interceptions on 20-of-38 passing. He threw three interceptions in OU’s regular-season finale against LSU and tossed a game-altering pick-six against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Arbuckle is hopeful that the sting resulting from Saturday’s outcome will allow Mateer to reach his full potential and elevate the Sooners’ offense.

“We had hard conversations about it because that’s what you have to have in order to grow,” Arbuckle said.

There’s no time for the Sooners to mope after the loss to Michigan.

In just a week and a half, OU will open its rigorous SEC slate against Georgia on the road. And before that, the Sooners will host a New Mexico squad that has quickly become one of the strongest Group of Six programs.

Arbuckle believes it’s imperative for Mateer to “flush” how he played against the Wolverines.

“What I mean by flushing the game is, ‘Hey guys, there’s corrections and stuff that we have to make and take and learn from this film,’” Arbuckle said. “But we ain’t got time to dwell on it. And John knows that.”

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