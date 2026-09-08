Oklahoma's One Big Thing is to Run the Football Against an Imposing Michigan Defense
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ANN ARBOR, MI — Now, we find out.
After one full week of college football, Michigan isn’t the greatest team out there. Not by a long stretch.
The Wolverines struggled to move the football and put up points last week against a directional school from the MAC. After nearly losing to Western Michigan and escaping defeat on a controversial miracle, this is a team with flaws on offense.
Wait’ll they get a load of Brent Venables and that Oklahoma defense.
But Michigan has a salty defense, too, and it’s the single most challenging matchup for this OU offense.
Can the Sooners run the football into the sharp, pointy teeth of the Wolverines?
Remember, that was Ben Arbuckle’s weakness last year in his first season as offensive coordinator. Too many times he had to turn to John Mateer to punch out 2 yards and a cloud of dust out of the QB power formations.
As such, Mateer took a physical beating — so much so that he dedicated his offseason in the weight room getting bigger and stronger, as opposed to spending time on the field working strictly on refining his throwing release.
Last week it seemed Arbuckle didn’t need Mateer’s legs quite as much, as he ran the ball just three times.
But that was 51-0 against UTEP.
If it’s 14-13 in the fourth quarter at The Big House and the Sooners’ ground game has been scuffling, will Arbuckle turn things over to Mateer like he did last year, when OU couldn’t generate a tradition run game and Mateer carried it 19 times to beat the Wolverines 24-13?
That OU squad averaged just 3.5 yards per carry for the season and 118.5 yards per game, some of the lowest single-season totals in program history.
This OU squad shows plenty of signs they’ll be improved. The offensive line got better over the course of the 2025 season, and returns almost intact for ’26. Those new tight ends sure look the part. Transfer Lloyd Avant runs with more decisiveness than anybody did last year. And the passing game should be more explosive, which doesn’t allow defenses to load the box to stop the run.
So … should be.
Although Michigan's "win" over Western Michigan last week shoved the Wolverines from No. 16 in the polls to unranked this week, the Michigan defense will show us just how far the Oklahoma ground game has come. UM usually has a stout defense, and last year's team ranked 19th in the nation in both rushing yards allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per carry.
And if this OU squad, with an experienced QB and a ferocious defense, can suddenly run the football whenever it wants, against a Wolverines defense like this, then maybe a championship of some kind is in the Sooners’ near future.
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John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.Follow johnehoover