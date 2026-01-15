Oklahoma QB John Mateer, LB Kip Lewis Not on List of Players Who Declared for NFL Draft

The deadline to declare early for the 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and there are no Oklahoma Sooners present.

Thursday, the NFL released a list of the 42 underclassmen who filed paperwork to enter the 2026 Draft.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, linebacker Kip Lewis and receiver Isaiah Sategna were not present on the list.

NFL grants 42 players special eligibility for 2026 NFL Draft.https://t.co/csUW28c7Kt pic.twitter.com/5LN0Y0z7xo — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 15, 2026

Sategna announced his return to Oklahoma for the 2026 season on Thursday, including a change in jersey number from No. 5 to No. 1.

Mateer and Lewis have not yet made announcements on their future, but all signs point to the duo returning to Norman alongside Sategna.

The NCAA transfer portal window is still open.

Any player across the country can still enter the portal until Friday, but the Sooners’ portal moves seem to indicate that they expect Mateer and Lewis to both return.

Mateer was involved in the recruitment of the skill players that OU landed via the portal, and Oklahoma has added just one linebacker out of the portal in former Michigan standout Cole Sullivan after losing Kobie McKinzie to the portal (linebacker Sammy Omosigho also entered the portal after Sullivan made his decision ot transfer to OU).

Read More Oklahoma Football

In his first year with the Sooners, Mateer completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,885 yards and 14 scores while throwing 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 431 yards on 149 carries, and he ran for eight additional touchdowns.

Mateer suffered a hand injury in his fourth game of the season against Auburn, and he returned 17 days later to quarterback the Sooners against Texas.

After OU’s defeat in the College Football Playoff, Mateer will have an entire offseason to get fully healthy and to further develop under offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle following his first season in the Southeastern Conference.

Sategna set new career-highs in catches (67), yards (965) and touchdowns (8) as he led the Sooners in each of those categories.

On the other side of the ball, Lewis starred at the heart of Brent Venables’ defense.

He led the team with 76 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks. Lewis also forced one fumble and was credited with four passes defended.

Oklahoma also awaits another key bit of news ahead of the 2026 season.

Linebacker Owen Heinecke has appealed to the NCAA for one additional season of eligibility after he started his career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State.

In 2025, Heinecke was one of the Sooners’ breakout stars. He finished second on the team with 74 total tackles, adding three sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

There is no set timeline for when the Sooners will learn the result of Heinecke’s appeal.