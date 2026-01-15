What Does Jason Witten Have to Work With in Oklahoma's Tight Ends Room?

Oklahoma officially welcomed NFL legend Jason Witten as the program’s new tight ends coach on Thursday.

He won’t have to wait long to get to work, as the new semester starts on Tuesday in Norman.

Jaren Kanak’s move from linebacker to tight end represented most of the room’s production in 2025, but Witten will have a plethora of new pieces to work with as he steps up from the high school ranks to collegiate coaching.

Both Kade McIntyre and Trynae Washington are set to return from the 2025 roster. Both represent blank slates, certainly in the case of Washington, who was just a freshman a year ago, which is why the Sooners added some experience out of the portal.

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First, OU landed Hayden Hansen, a 6-foot-8, 269-pounder from Florida.

In three seasons with the Gators, Hansen hauled in 37 passes for 611 yards and five scores.

Thirty of those receptions came last year, where he totaled 254 yards and two scores.

Hansen will also add a frame that can be utilized as a blocker, something the Sooners have struggled with at the tight end spot since Brayden Willis graduated.

Along with Hansen, the Sooners added former Air Force, Florida International and Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers.

Beers stands 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and is the brother of Sooners’ All-American center Raegan Beers.

He caught 31 passes last year for 388 yards and seven scores, all of which represented the best marks of his career, and Brent Venables believes his new duo will only get better under Witten’s guidance.

“Jason has been a giant in the game of football for a long time with what he’s accomplished and represented on the field,” Venables said. “He’s one of the best to ever do it. I’m excited about the positive impact he’ll have on our football program and all of our players.”

Oklahoma also signed a pair of tight ends in the 2026 recruiting class that excite both Venables and general manager Jim Nagy.

The Sooners added Ryder Mix from Little Elm, TX, and Tyler Ruxer from Meinrad, IN.

Mix tore his ACL as a senior in high school, but Venables is excited about what he will bring once he’s back healthy and in the fold.

“He’s mean as a snake,” Venabels said last month. “He’s got great quickness, really savvy football player, tore his ACL his senior year here. He’ll be back and better than ever.”

Ruxer committed to the Sooners in July, and the 6-foot-4 signee hopes to become a major receiving threat at Oklahoma.

“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Venables said. “He doesn’t leave the field on both sides of the field. A great special teams player. But a tremendous competitor, great instincts, great ball skills and people across the country still fighting all the way to the 11th hour trying to get him to flip. So, thankful for his loyalty along with everyone else.”

Oklahoma signee Tyler Ruxer hauls in a catch for Heritage Hills High School. | MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nagy believes Ruxer will be able to stretch the field for the Sooners, even as a tight end.

“Rux was a really fun find,” Nagy said. “We were just scrolling high school track times last year and I think he was the fastest tight end in the country, ran 11-flat hundred meter so that’s rolling for a tight end, so we think we can get some cool playmaking ability out of Tyler.”

Players can still enter the transfer portal by Friday and sign with the Sooners after the portal officially closes, meaning Witten can make further additions to his room if he sees fit.

“I’m thankful to Coach Venables for the opportunity to work together,” Witten said. “It’s been clear to me from the outset that he’s one of the best leaders of men in football. And he has the pieces in place to compete for championships, so I’m excited to work under him and Coach (Ben) Arbuckle and with the rest of the staff.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity and I’m proud to be a Sooner.”