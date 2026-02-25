Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke 'Excited' for NFL Draft Process Despite Rejected Appeal

Owen Heinecke’s college career is officially over.

Heinecke’s appeal to the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility was denied, per a report from George Stoia of Sooner Scoop on Tuesday.

Heinecke, a linebacker who was a senior at Oklahoma in 2025, began his college career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State. He played in only three games for the Buckeyes in 2021 before transferring to OU as a walk-on football player.

Because his college lacrosse career was so short-lived, Heinecke hoped to be granted one more year to play on the Sooners’ defense. But, evidently, that won’t happen.

Heinecke now hopes to hear his name called between April 23-25, when Pittsburgh hosts the 2026 NFL Draft.

The linebacker is currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, where he will have the chance to impress professional scouts, coaches and executives ahead of the draft.

On Wednesday, Heinecke reflected on the NCAA’s decision to reject his appeal.

“I really only started this year as a linebacker for Oklahoma,” Heinecke said in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) by NFL Draft analyst Ryan Roberts. “I wanted to keep all of my options open, and one of those options was possibly going back for another year. Just trying to keep all of my options, really leaning on family and the Lord for which direction is right for me. That got denied, and I’m excited to take the next steps.”

After his brief lacrosse career, Heinecke redshirted in 2022, his first year at OU. The linebacker was a reserve during the 2023 and 2024 seasons and primarily played on special teams.

But in 2025, Heinecke became a staple for the Sooners’ stout defense.

Heinecke finished second on the team with 74 tackles. He also registered 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, which R Mason Thomas returned for a touchdown.

Because Heinecke was a one-year star for OU, he doesn’t have too much tape for NFL scouts to analyze.

“I think because I popped onto the scene kind of late, there are doubts about how I play as a linebacker,” Heinecke said. “Just showing that I can run with the best of the best, I think I did that all year, playing in the SEC. Just coming here to Indy and continuing to prove that.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Heinecke is the No. 219 prospect for the NFL Draft. There will be 257 selections in the 2026 draft, making it likely that the linebacker hears his name called on Day 3.

Heinecke believes that he is prepared for the next step after playing under Oklahoma coach Brent Venables for the past four years.

“I think the tenacious personality is what makes him great,” Heinecke said. “He knows how to get the best out of you. I had to be on my toes every day. It made me build the right practice habits, the right mentality. I don’t think I’d be standing here on this podium without him.”