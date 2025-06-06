Oklahoma QB John Mateer to Serve as Counselor at 2025 Manning Passing Academy
Before Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer takes the field for the first time in Norman, he'll rub shoulders with the Mannings.
Mateer will be one of 27 counselors at the 2025 Manning Passing Academy, the clinic announced in an Instagram post. Counselors at the camp are current college football quarterbacks, and others may be announced in the near future.
The Manning Passing Academy is held annually on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA. This year’s clinic, from June 26 to June 29, is the 29th edition of it.
The Manning family — Archie, Peyton, Eli and Cooper — all help lead the camp, alongside current college football players, who serve as counselors.
Mateer is one of nine quarterbacks from the SEC who will be counselors at the 2025 clinic.
Other SEC signal callers include Arch Manning (Texas), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Lanorris Sellers (South Carolina), Blake Shapen (Mississippi State), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), Taylen Green (Arkansas), Austin Simmons (Ole Miss) and Ty Simpson (Alabama). Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie.
Three counselors — Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Kevin Jennings (SMU) — were starting quarterbacks for teams that reached the College Football Playoff last season.
This is the second year in a row that OU will be represented at the Manning Passing Academy, as Jackson Arnold was a counselor in 2024.
Arnold was the Sooners’ leading passer last season, finishing the year with 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He transferred to Auburn after the 2024 campaign, and he is expected to be the Tigers' starting quarterback in 2025.
Mateer enters his first season in Norman with lofty expectations.
In 2024 — his first season as Washington State’s starter — Mateer threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 64.6 percent of passes.
Mateer, a Texas native, transferred to Oklahoma in December alongside new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who also came to Oklahoma from Washington State. With Arbuckle and Mateer leading the offense, the Cougars finished 12th nationally in scoring offense, averaging 36.8 points per game.
Oklahoma, on the other hand, struggled offensively in 2024, particularly in the passing game. The Sooners finished No. 119 in passing offense out of 134 teams that play NCAA Division I FBS football, averaging 175.8 passing yards.
247Sports ranked Mateer as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2025 transfer portal and the No. 3 quarterback, behind Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee to UCLA) and Carson Beck (Georgia to Miami).
Attendees at the Manning Passing Academy must be incoming eighth graders at the youngest, or rising high school seniors at the oldest.
According to the camp’s website, it “embraces the basic fundamentals of football while catering to the offensive skill positions” of quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and running back.