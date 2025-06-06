Observations from Oklahoma Brent Venables Football Camp Session II
More than a hundred Oklahoma hopefuls were in Norman on Thursday for the second Brent Venables Elite Football Camp of 2025.
Here are observations from the camp, held at Everest Training Center:
Small-town Oklahoma wideout stands out
Cooper Hooker of Salina, OK, was near unguardable during the wide receiver-defensive back portion of camp.
Hooker’s speed and footwork allowed him to ease past opposing defensive backs on almost every rep, despite holding a 5-9, 155-pound frame. Hooker’s hands also impressed, as the wide receiver caught several passes in positions that would have been uncomfortable for others.
Hooker’s skills caught the attention of 4-star quarterback prospect Peyton Houston, who also attended Thursday’s camp.
“He first caught my eye when we were doing routes on air,” Houston said. “He had run under a ball. That kid’s different. You can tell how some receivers come out of the break that they’re going to be different. First one, he just ran a slot fade and I knew he was different.”
According to MaxPreps, Hooker caught 39 passes for 727 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman in 2023. He played in a limited number of games in 2024 because of a broken fibula, but Hooker still compiled 625 total yards and seven total touchdowns.
Hooker has received offers from UConn, Georgia State and Georgetown thus far. According to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hooker has also recently attended camps at North Texas and SMU.
Several players offered after camp
A handful of prospects earned offers from the Sooners after stellar performances at Everest.
Athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero of Owasso, OK, announced that he received an offer from OU.
https://x.com/KamieonNero/status/1930752284964614223
Compton-Nero, a 6-3 multi-sport athlete in the Class of 2028, has also received offers from Tennessee, Arizona State, SMU, Arkansas and others. He is an unranked prospect, as major recruiting services have yet to create rankings for the 2028 class.
Offensive tackle Joey Fleming of the 2028 class also announced an OU offer.
https://x.com/joey_flem/status/1930724051024007445
Per his X account, Fleming is 6-6 and 260 pounds. Fleming is from Alabama and has also received an offer from Jacksonville State.
Tight end Tytan McNeal, also from the Class of 2028, got an offer, too.
https://x.com/TytanMcNeal24/status/1930671334981603578
Listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds from Sammamish, WA, McNeal has also received offers from Oregon, UCLA, SMU and Arizona.
The Sooners looked even further into the future, offering 2029 wide receiver Cooper Sukora.
https://x.com/SukoraC/status/1930746158038876305
Sukora has yet to play a down of high school football — he’s slated to play at Life Oak Cliff in Texas — but his athleticism wowed OU’s staff enough for them to send him an offer. According to 247Sports, Sukora has run a 4.40-second 40-yard dash.
Lineman with OU offer attends camp
Some of the attendees at the camp were players who have already received offers from the Sooners.
Offensive lineman Tristian Dare, a 2027 prospect who earned his offer in May, was on hand.
Dare is listed at 6-4 and 260 pounds, and he hails from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas. He has also received offers from Michigan, Florida and Ole Miss.