Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler partners with Steinberg Sports for NIL Representation

The redshirt sophomore said previously that he wants to do "good in the world" with his NIL opportunities.

College sports are continuing to march into uncharted waters on Thursday with new rules that allow athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

Someone expected to cash in a major way is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler who put out a statement on Wednesday night discussing how the main goal will still be to win a national championship and that he wants to use his NIL opportunities to “do good in the world.”

Now, the redshirt sophomore is diving into this new landscape even further by partnering with Chris Cabott of Steinberg Sports for NIL representation. Essentially, Cabott will serve as Rattler’s agent.

As this story continues to unfold it is remarkable to see all the different directions athletes have taken their new freedom already. Some have done advertisements on their social media accounts, some have scheduled autograph meet-and-greets at local businesses and now some, like Rattler, have established professional relationships with agencies to maximize their value moving forward even more.

It is impossible to predict currently how things will continue to play out but already in just the first day there have been numerous interesting developments all around the country. Truly, Thursday’s events feel like only the tip of the iceberg for the changes that college sports are going to be undergoing as the days and months go on.

Spencer Rattler Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Also worth noting is that Steinberg Sports currently represents a plethora of active NFL players. So, seemingly, this could be a relationship that could be continued as Rattler heads to the next level after this season.