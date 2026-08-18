Oklahoma RB Xavier Robinson Evolving as a Leader Heading Into Junior Year

NORMAN — It’s a bit hard for Xavier Robinson to believe he’s the longest-tenured running back for Oklahoma.

But now a junior, Robinson is shouldering the load of a position group that needs to be much more productive in 2026.

“Being one of the vets, being here for like two years, for me that’s what I have to do,” Robinson said of becoming the leader of the group. “That’s my job. I’ve got to be able to give advice, lead, show guys what to do from the experience of being here. That’s what I like doing.”

For the 6-foot-0, 232-pound Robinson, the biggest question has been health.

Though playing in 12 games last season Robinson was limited over the last four games by a sprained knee and finished with 83 carries for 421 yards and four touchdowns and 15 catches for 106 yards and a score.

After undergoing surgery and missing spring practice, Robinson said he’s back to health.

“I got my teammates who encourage me every day; I got the coaches, who got my back, helping me get through adversity since my surgery,” Robinson said. “I’m just glad to be back out with my team.”

Robinson apparently made the most of his time off the field.

“X, he may miss, but he really didn’t miss,” fellow running back Lloyd Avant said. “He has been in these team meetings with us. He’s been in the locker room with us, been on the field with us. You know, he’s been getting the mental aspect of the game. So him coming on the field has just been an easy, easy transfer.”

Last season, the Sooners averaged just 3.54 yards per carry, the fourth-lowest total in program history since the state began being tracked continuously in 1947.

Robinson expects more from the running backs this season.

“The running,” Robinson said of the biggest different in the run game now vs. last year. “I mean, getting the ball, you got to get downhill, and that’s our job, especially in the SEC. We got to be able to run the ball, and that’s what we’re committed to.”

Robinson heads up the group that returns sophomore Tory Blaylock, and adds Avant, a Colorado State transfer, and freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker.

Taking on more of a vocal role isn’t exactly something Robinson is naturally comfortable with.

“I’ve never been the vocal type,” Robinson said. “It’s really more showing it. But in the room, I just want to lead and help my guys get better throughout my experiences.”

Robinson can certainly relate to newcomers like Hatton and Walker.

For much of his freshman season, it appeared Robinson would redshirt.

But after playing in four games, Sooners coach Brent Venables and then-running backs coach DeMarco Murray left it up to Robinson whether he wanted to play in the final two games of the season and burn a season of eligibility, or sit out and preserve the season.

With the NCAA’s move to five years of eligibility for all players, that move winds up moot, but it was a significant decision at the time.

Robinson wound up rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Sooners’ 24-3 win over Alabama in the wake of Jovantae Barnes’ injury which caused Robinson to be pressed into more action.

He had big games against Ole Miss and Tennessee last season before being slowed by an injury that while it didn’t keep him out of games for the most part, severely limited his production.

Robinson said he’s a much different player than he was his first two seasons in Norman.

“For me, when you’re a freshman, you’re really just trying to run the ball,” Robinson said. “You’re thinking a lot of stuff out there on the field so it’s more like, you know, looking at the front, seeing who’s out there and the pre-reads, either it’s pass pro(tection) or in the run game and just getting out of those cuts and running.”

While he’s growing the games of those around him, he also feel like he has something to prove after the disappointing way last season ended.

“Every day, man,” Robinson said. “I just want to prove something to myself, prove something to my teammates, stay accountable and be there for my guys.”

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