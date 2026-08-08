Oklahoma's New Running Back Jonathan Hatton Jr. is 'Hungry' and 'Ready to Go'

NORMAN — Football is more than the physical tools a player is born with — or gained through years of training. But it doesn't hurt to look the part.

Enter freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. The latest Oklahoma player to inspire visions of long touchdown runs and powerful stiffarms in Sooner fans' heads.

Following a quiet practice on Friday, Hatton's physique, coupled with some glowing reviews from his teammates, has led to some fun August declarations of early playing time. While OU hopes to get Tory Blaylock, who was absent during Friday's media viewing session, back quickly, extra reps for Hatton may not be a bad thing.

"Yeah, physically, I mean, you could go look," John Mateer said on Friday. "He's pretty athletic, pretty strong. He's good. He's gonna be real good. I'm really excited for that kid.”

With Blaylock down, Hatton, along with Lloyd Avant, Xavier Robinson and DeZephen Walker, have the opportunity to begin winning over new running back coach Deland McCullough. Avant and Robinson have experience over Hatton, but the freshman's physical tools puts him in position to take advatantage of any extra reps.

"He’s big and strong," Adepoju Adebwaore said. "Big and strong for a freshman, but he’s hungry, ready to go.”

For those worried that Hatton may be a big, lumbering back — even at his listed size at 6-1, 235 pounds — he's not hurting in the speed category.

"Shoot, he's explosive, big-bodied guy but, I mean, he's pretty fast too," Isaiah Sategna said on Tuesday. "I would say he's one of the fastest on the team."

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. rushes during practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

”He comes in with a mindset, he's ready to work." Avant said. "Even as a freshman, might think somebody's a little immature, but he comes in with the maturity and the level of respect of the game to come in to work."

It will be difficult to contain any hype for Hatton considering how he looks, the recruiting accolades — where Rivals had him listed as the No. 6 running back in the country and a top-100 prospect overall — and the opportunity afforded to him.

Brent Venables wants the running game to improve. McCullough wants his backs to average three yards after contact. The expectations are tremendous considering the state of the Sooner running game over the last two seasons.

Hatton is right in the thick of things to make those demands a reality.