Oklahoma RB Xavier Robinson Providing 'Spark' for Sooners' Offense, Run Game
The “Oklahoma can’t run the ball” narrative seems to be a thing of the past.
Running back Xavier Robinson scored a touchdown for the third game in a row in the Sooners’ 33-27 win over No. 14 Tennessee. The tailback finished the contest with 116 yards on 15 carries and led OU in rushing.
“He just brings it,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “I thought he gave a real spark to the entire team, to the entire stadium.”
Robinson started Saturday’s game slow. The sophomore rushed for only 19 yards on six carries in the first half.
It wasn’t just Robinson that took time to find a groove in Knoxville, though.
OU logged just 99 offensive yards to Tennessee’s 255 in the first half. The Sooners ran only 25 plays in the first 30 minutes, while the Volunteers had 42 snaps.
Even so, Oklahoma held a 16-10 lead at halftime. The Sooners got three field goals out of kicker Tate Sandell, and defensive end R Mason Thomas scored a scoop-and-score touchdown.
It didn’t seem like the Sooners had the lead, but they did. All they needed was an offensive spark to walk out of Neyland Stadium with a massive road win.
But the first few minutes of the second half didn’t help their effort.
OU punted on its first drive, and Tennessee responded with a go-ahead touchdown. On the Sooners’ next possession, Robinson fumbled deep into Volunteer territory, ending a once-productive drive.
After that, it would have been easy for Robinson’s outing to spiral. But the running back didn’t allow that to happen.
Oklahoma’s defense forced a three-and-out, keeping Tennessee’s lead at just one point.
The Sooners marched down the field on their ensuing possession, thanks to a chunk play from John Mateer to Isaiah Sategna. Robinson capped off that drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Robinson helped put the nail in the coffin. With Oklahoma holding a two-point lead, Robinson found a crease and ran the ball 44 yards before intentionally falling down at the 1-yard line. Mateer rushed one yard for a touchdown on the next play, putting OU up two scores (nine points).
Robinson’s night got off to a dreary start, but the sophomore produced when he was called upon.
“He’s big and he’s strong and he’s fast, too,” Arbuckle said. “He stayed true to his assignments and kept on running tough and physical and, ultimately, a lot of really good things happened.”
Oklahoma used Robinson sparingly in its first six contests. He logged only 50 rushing yards on 16 carries in the first half of the season.
But recently, Robinson has been explosive. His season rushing total is up to 332 yards and four touchdowns — and he would have five touchdowns if he didn’t fall at the 1-yard line against Tennessee.
Robinson’s production has been necessary lately, as freshman running back Tory Blaylock is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has limited his snap count.
With tough games against Alabama, Missouri and LSU still on the schedule, Robinson’s “spark” is something that the Sooners can lean on.
“He's very mellow: never too high, never too low,” Arbuckle said. “So that adds to a level of consistency with him. He’s talented, so I’m excited to keep on getting X going.”