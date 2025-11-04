Three Trends for Oklahoma to Monitor for the Season's First CFP Rankings Reveal
Oklahoma’s win over Tennessee allows Sooner Nation to dream big during the bye week.
The path ahead is simple — win and you’re in.
OU jumped to No. 11 in the AP Poll, and the Sooners have a chance to add another marquee victory at No. 4 Alabama on Nov. 14. Oklahoma will then close with No. 19 Missouri and LSU.
Here are three things for OU fans to watch when the College Football Playoff Committee reveals its first rankings of the year at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
How Does the Committee View Oklahoma?
Obviously, OU’s ranking will be the first thing to jot down from the rankings reveal.
But how does Oklahoma stack up in the eyes of the Committee compared to other SEC teams like Texas?
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Tate Sandell's Record Day Helped Oklahoma Stay Afloat at Tennessee
- Oklahoma Overcame Slow Start to Deliver the Signature Win of the Venables Era
- 'When's Enough Gonna Be Enough?' What Brent Venables Said in His Postgame Radio Interview
Brent Venables’ team won’t have to worry about a thing if it runs the table the rest of the way. A 10-2 Oklahoma with road wins over Tennessee and Alabama in November will be in.
But if the Sooners and the Longhorns both drop their contests to the Crimson Tide and Georgia, respectively, it will be tough to make the case that both deserve shots at continuing their season in the CFP.
How Much Will Michigan Bolster Oklahoma’s Resume?
OU’s win over Auburn has lost its luster and beating South Carolina won’t move the needle, but the Sooners still have their key non-conference win over Michigan.
Since falling in Norman, the Wolverines have notched victories over Central Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Washington, Michigan State and Purdue.
Michigan fell to Lincoln Riley and USC in Los Angeles, but otherwise, the Wolverines have done nothing to hurt OU’s resume.
Trips to Northwestern and Maryland lie ahead of Michigan’s regular-season finale against Ohio State, but the Sooners hope the Wolverines pop up in the back end of the teens or early 20s on Tuesday night.
How Does the Committee View the ACC and the Big 12?
Miami and Georgia Tech’s losses last Saturday put the ACC in danger of only sending one team to the CFP.
The SEC is poised to pounce and sneak another team into the field if that’s the case, which would open up another spot for the Sooners.
The Big 12 is in a much stronger position.
Texas Tech and BYU square off this weekend in a massive matchup.
It’s easy to see both teams making it to the CFP — especially in Saturday’s loser exacts revenge in the Big 12 Championship — but the rest of the conference must be well-represented in the back half of the top 10 to help bolster the case for the Cougars and the Red Raiders.
If the committee shows a lack of respect for the rest of the league, that would be another bit of great news for Big Ten and SEC teams hoping to make the CFP without playing in each conference’s title game.