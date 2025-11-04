How Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Once Again Played Major Role Against Tennessee
Isaiah Sategna’s numbers weren’t gaudy against Tennessee, but the transfer wideout once again proved how valuable he is to the Sooners’ offense.
Sategna, who transferred to Oklahoma from Arkansas ahead of the 2025 season, caught six passes for 68 yards in the 33-27 win over the Volunteers. Though his outing was quieter than other games recently, he still led OU in receiving for the sixth time in the last seven games.
“Very satisfied with how our team played in all three phases,” Sategna said. “Really put together a really good game. Very satisfied, and it feels good getting a win heading into the bye week.”
Sategna and his offensive teammates didn’t have many opportunities to find a rhythm in the first half.
Oklahoma played only 25 offensive snaps in what was a bizarre first 30 minutes. The Volunteers outgained the Sooners 255-99, but three field goals and three takeaways — one being a scoop-and-score touchdown from R Mason Thomas — allowed OU to lead 16-10 at halftime.
Even though the first half was ugly for OU’s offense in phases, the Sooners’ six-point halftime advantage gave them an opportunity to stay in front if the offense found a groove in the second half.
“It was challenging, but at the same time, we went into halftime up,” Sategna said. “We felt like we were in a good place.”
Sategna gave OU a much-needed spark in the third quarter.
After the Sooners punted and fumbled on their first two drives, Tennessee took a 17-16 lead. OU needed a score of any kind to get back in front.
On the Sooners’ next drive, they moved down the field quickly, thanks largely to Sategna. OU quarterback John Mateer hit Sategna deep on the left side of the field, giving the Sooners a 25-yard chunk play.
Three plays later, Oklahoma scored a touchdown on a Xavier Robinson touchdown run.
Sategna was crucial in helping Mateer find a rhythm. Mateer went 12-of-16 on pass attempts in the second half after starting the game 7-of-13.
“(Mateer) just got a really good rhythm, taking good easy things underneath and hitting that nice little shot to Isaiah right over here,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said.
Through his first nine games at OU, Sategna has registered 692 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions. Sategna’s 68-yard total was his lowest since he logged 61 in the Sooners’ 23-6 loss to Texas.
While Sategna’s final stat line was less impressive than other games of his recently, he still found ways to get OU’s offense moving and, in turn, help the Sooners get a massive road win.
“We were really complementing each other,” Sategna said. “It felt really good that we were playing like that.”