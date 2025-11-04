Newcomers Shine in Oklahoma’s Season-Opening Win Against Saint Francis
NORMAN — Rust showed early in Oklahoma’s season opener on Monday — but the Sooners eventually scrubbed it off.
OU beat Saint Francis 102-66 in its first game of the 2025-26 season.
The Sooners held a one-point, 45-44 lead at halftime, but in the final 20 minutes, they dominated. Oklahoma outscored the Red Flash 57-22 in the second half to win comfortably.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
New guys off to promising starts
The Sooners got production from all four of their transfers.
Three of the four players that OU signed from the transfer portal — Nijel Pack, Xzayvier Brown and Tae Davis — finished Monday’s game in double figures. Pack, Brown and Davis each logged 16 points.
The only transfer that didn’t hit double figures, forward Derrion Reid, ended with five points, three rebounds and three assists.
While not a transfer, forward Kuol Atak is a newcomer in the sense that Monday was his first game for the Sooners.
Atak, a 6-9, 192-pound forward from Texas, redshirted the 2024-25 season.
The redshirt freshman scored a game-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the first contest of his college career. He also registered two rebounds and a block.
Strong second half down low
After several lapses plagued the Sooners in the paint early on, they tightened up in the final 20 minutes.
In the second half, OU outrebounded Saint Francis 23-13. SFU won the rebounding battle 20-19 in the first 20 minutes.
Oklahoma finished the game with 10 blocks, while the Red Flash notched just one.
Forward Mohamed Wague, playing his fifth season of college basketball, had a team-high 10 rebounds. Jeff Nwankwo had nine boards, while Davis had eight.
Freshman post misses opener
Kai Rogers, OU’s freshman big man from Wisconsin, did not play in Monday’s game.
Rogers dressed in street clothes and sat on the bench. A source told Sooners On SI that he has an unspecified injury and that he isn’t expected to play in Saturday’s game against Gonzaga either.
A 6-10, 247-pound player that can play both forward and center, Rogers was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. On3 ranked him as the No. 11 center in the 2025 class, and Rogers chose the Sooners over his other finalists, Iowa State and SMU.
Redshirt senior guard Jadon Jones also didn’t play against the Red Flash.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported early on Monday that Jones would miss the contest with a groin injury.
Jones transferred to Oklahoma ahead of the 2024-25 season but didn’t appear last year, due to a back injury that he suffered in the offseason.
Before that, Jones played four seasons at Long Beach State and averaged 12.1 points per game in 2023-24.