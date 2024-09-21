Oklahoma Releases Final Availability Report Ahead of Massive Tennessee Clash
Oklahoma’s health situation is improving at the right time.
The No. 15-ranked Sooners will be as close to full strength Saturday night as they’ve been all season, just in time to take on the No. 6-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
According to new SEC rules in 2024, teams are required to release a final availability report 90 minutes before kickoff of conference games.
Earlier this week, offensive lineman Troy Everett and wide receiver Nic Anderson were both listed as probably to play in Saturday’s marquee clash.
Both Everett and Anderson would make their season debuts if they take the field against the Volunteers.
Everett, who saw action at guard last year but was projected to compete at center during spring practice for OU, has been on the shelf since sustaining an injury during spring ball.
At the very worst, he could provide depth at center as Joshua Bates has essentially been Oklahoma’s only option snapping the football the last two weeks.
Anderson has been unable to build on his 10-touchdown year to this point in the year.
His return will be welcome news for OU quarterback Jackson Arnold, who hasn’t had a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal at any point this season.
Third-year pass catcher Jayden Gibson sustained a season-ending injury during fall camp, and Jalil Farooq re-injured his foot on the first drive of the season against Temple, a setback that will cost him at least six weeks.
Defensive back Kendel Dolby is also likely to feature for the Sooners. He missed last week’s contest against Tulane which saw OU slide Woodi Washington over to split time with linebacker Sammy Omosigho at the cheetah spot.
Tight end Kade McIntyre also will be able to give it a go against the Volunteers on Saturday night after he was listed as questionable on Oklahoma’s initial availability report on Wednesday.
Center Branson Hickman and right tackle Jake Taylor's status were both updated as well. Taylor and Hickman are both listed as "game-time decision."
Hickman played in OU’s opener against Temple, but he left the game on the second drive with an injury that Brent Venables later labeled as a high ankle sprain. Hickman, a decorated transfer from SMU, hasn't played since.
Taylor missed the opener and started against Houston, but he was unable to finish the first half before being withdrawn by offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Taylor won the starting right tackle job over Spencer Brown in preseason camp but hasn't been able to stay healthy as the Sooners have shifted tackles back and forth.
Linebacker Dasan McCullough was ruled out of the contest on Friday night, and he has yet to feature for the Sooners in 2024.
Cornerback Gentry Williams will also miss the game, as he was ruled out on Wednesday.
The Sooners aren’t the only team who will be battling injuries on Saturday night.
Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard will miss his second straight game.
The LSU transfer was sought after by both the Sooners and the Volunteers in the transfer portal this offseason, but he will be unable to make an impact for either side in Norman.