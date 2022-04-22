Skip to main content

Oklahoma Releases Final Details of Spring Game Format

The red and white teams will face off in a traditional game comprised of 12-minute quarters.

The annual Oklahoma Spring Game has nearly arrived with the first glimpse of the 2022 Sooners set for Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Head coach Brent Venables previously revealed earlier in the spring that the roster of the team would be divided, via a coaches draft, to create two teams that would face off with one another in this year's edition of the game. The rosters for those teams were then revealed Thursday evening.

Now, further information has been provided about the format of the game by Oklahoma in a release by the team.

The contest will feature a “largely traditional” format with the Red Team (coached by DeMarco Murray) facing the White Team (coached by Miguel Chavis) in four 12-minute quarters.

The scoring system will be just as in a typical game, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel being the lone player to participate for both teams.

The Red Team will enter the field through the southeast tunnel and use the east sideline as the de facto home team, with the White Team using the southwest tunnel and using the west sideline.

Kickoff for the contest is set for 3:10 p.m. at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and will be streamed live on SoonerSports.tv with a re-aired broadcast of the game coming on Bally Sports Oklahoma coming at 10:30 p.m. as well as 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The public dedication of Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue will take place at halftime on Owen Field, with the reveal taking place on the stadium video boards. 

