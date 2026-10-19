Oklahoma Rookie Linebacker Suffers Scary injury in NFL Week 6

One of Oklahoma’s rookies was involved in a scary situation on Sunday.

Linebacker Kendal Daniels, who spent the 2025 season at Oklahoma, suffered a neck injury in the Atlanta Falcons’ game against the Chicago Bears. Daniels made a low tackle on Bears tight end Colston Loveland before staying on the ground for several minutes.

Daniels was eventually carted off the field and taken to a local hospital in Atlanta. The Falcons later reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Daniels was “alert” and had movement in all his extremities.

Kendal Daniels is alert and has movement in all his extremities. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 18, 2026

After the game, which Atlanta lost 31-23, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the team had received “all positive news” about the rookie linebacker.

Before suffering his injury, Daniels made a key impact in the game. He logged seven tackles, six of which were solo stops, and also notched a tackle for loss.

Daniels, a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, has already registered 29 total tackles and 22 solo tackles during his rookie season.

In his lone season at Oklahoma, Daniels was a key piece on OU’s defense, finishing 2025 with 53 tackles and nine tackles for loss in 13 starts. He began his college career at Oklahoma State.

Sooner rookies log strong showings

Rookie defensive end R Mason Thomas didn’t light up the stat sheet on Sunday, but he played a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thomas hit Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the red zone, forcing him to throw an incompletion. Thomas’ hit nearly forced Herbert to fumble, but the veteran signal caller was able to throw the ball forward and avoid the turnover.

The former Oklahoma edge rusher appeared on 33 snaps and logged a 63.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade.

Thomas was a star throughout his four seasons in Norman. He ended his college career with 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a scoop-and-score touchdown.

The Chiefs selected Thomas with the No. 40 overall pick (second round) in the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas has played on 178 snaps so far in his rookie season.

Wide receiver Deion Burks had his best game as a professional on Sunday.

Burks, a former Sooner playing with the Indianapolis Colts, logged a 36-yard reception in his game against the Tennessee Titans. He finished the 26-20 loss with two catches for 41 yards, and he also rushed once for seven yards.

The Colts picked Burks in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Burks spent his final two college seasons in Norman after transferring from Purdue.

Williams shines in first game back

Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts are both injured, and Kyler Murray and the Minnesota Vikings had the week off.

That made Caleb Williams, who spent only one season at OU, the only Sooner quarterback in action on Sunday.

Williams led the Bears to their eight-point win over the Falcons. He completed 30 of his 36 pass attempts for 305 yards and a touchdown.

Williams had missed the Bears’ last three games with a leg injury before returning on Saturday. He led Chicago to the playoffs in 2025.

Before becoming an NFL star, Williams began his college days at OU, where he became the Sooners’ starting quarterback midway through the 2021 season. Williams, though, followed coach Lincoln Riley to USC after only one year in Norman.

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