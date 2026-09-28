Legendary Oklahoma Quarterback Injured in Week 3 of NFL Season

The Sooners’ two most recent Heisman Trophy winners squared off in the third week of the 2026 NFL season.

And Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both had forgettable days against one another on Sunday.

Mayfield, playing his fourth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suffered a hand injury in the fourth quarter of his team’s 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After the game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mayfield dislocated his right thumb and that he’ll “likely miss time.”

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb, per coach Todd Bowles. MRI tomorrow. But likely to miss time. pic.twitter.com/U5jZKK1oQ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Mayfield’s day was rough before he suffered the injury. The veteran quarterback completed just 17 of his 34 pass attempts for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Murray and the Vikings won the game, but the OU great struggled in the victory. He finished the win with 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 15-of-29 passing, and he also rushed for 17 yards.

Mayfield led the Bucs to back-to-back NFC South titles in 2023 and 2024 before the franchise narrowly missed out on the playoffs in 2025. He signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension earlier in the month.

Murray, on the other hand, is playing his first season in Minneapolis after spending the first seven years of his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, and Murray won the prestigious award just a year later in 2018.

CeeDee Lamb shines in shootout loss

Dallas and Baltimore went back and forth before the Ravens eventually won 34-31 on Sunday. And CeeDee Lamb, once a top target for both Mayfield and Murray, shined for the Cowboys in their loss.

Lamb led both teams in receiving in the shootout, finishing the day with 112 yards on seven catches. Quarterback Dak Prescott targeted Lamb eight times, and he hauled in seven of those targets.

Through three games, Lamb has already recorded 309 yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions. The former Sooner receiver surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six professional seasons.

Standout rookie performances

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was a defensive standout in the team’s 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Daniels registered three tackles, two of which were solo stops. He also made a tackle for loss, which occurred one play before ex-Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. logged a pass breakup.

Daniels began his college career at Oklahoma State before spending his final season at OU. The Falcons selected Daniels in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Another fourth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton played his best professional game on Sunday.

Halton made three total tackles and two solo tackles as the 49ers defeated the Cardinals 36-30. One of his tackles went for a loss, and he also notched a pass breakup.

Halton spent all four years of his college career at Oklahoma.

Veteran lineman suffers injury

While Halton had a stellar day for the 49ers, former OU offensive tackle Trent Williams suffered an injury in the same game.

He left the game in the third quarter and was carted off the field and into the locker room. It was revealed that Williams’ injury was a “stinger,” and he did not return to the game.

Williams is widely considered one of the best offensive linemen over the last few decades. He is a 12-time Pro Bowl selection, and he has earned All-Pro honors five times.

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