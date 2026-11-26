NORMAN — High highs and low lows have defined Oklahoma’s 2026 season.

The Sooners are currently on a three-game winning streak, and they defeated No. 1 Texas 27-24 to break their two-game skid against the Longhorns on Oct. 10. But with one game left, OU has already lost four times, meaning the Sooners realistically won’t make the College Football Playoff.

Still, in the “season of thanks,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has plenty of gratitude for this year’s team.

“(I’m) just (thankful for) the fight of our guys, their willingness to keep showing up,” Venables said.

There were multiple points in the season where it would have been easy for the Sooners to wave the white flag — but they never did.

Oklahoma went 2-2 in its first four games, losing to Michigan and Georgia and narrowly defeating New Mexico. The Sooners, though, responded to their slow start with a win over the nation’s top-ranked team.

After the Texas game, the Sooners lost at home to Kentucky and South Carolina with a road win over Mississippi State sandwiched in between those defeats. And since then, the Sooners have rounded off three straight wins against SEC foes.

At Tuesday’s press conference — just two days before Thanksgiving — Venables praised his team’s ability to get off the mat after taking punches.

“I love watching the guys stick together, show up with purpose every single week, make a decision to reinvest, recommit every single week,” Venables said. “Not an easy thing to do, but the hunger and the belief of this group of guys is something that you can't buy.”

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The last three weeks have been particularly enjoyable for Venables’ squad.

In their wins over Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, the Sooners have played stellar defense, allowing only 31 combined points. Oklahoma’s offense has also improved significantly under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, who has helped the team limit turnovers while averaging 25 points in the last three contests. The CFP committee has taken notice of the Sooners’ recent improvements and placed them at No. 17 in Tuesday’s updated rankings.

OU’s players and coaches are finally reaping the benefits of their “hunger and belief” — and for Venables, that’s satisfying.

“It's been fun to watch those guys enjoy each other and the success that they've had,” Venables said.

Oklahoma will battle No. 23 Missouri on the road Saturday, looking to finish the regular season 8-4. The Sooners can improve their potential bowl-game destination with a win over the Tigers.

Regardless of how the Sooners fare against the Tigers, Venables’ feelings about his group won’t change.

“They've been just a fantastic, fun group to coach,” Venables said.

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