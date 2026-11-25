NORMAN — There’s no overstating how beneficial Rocky Beers has been to the Sooners’ offense in 2026.

Beers, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, transferred to Oklahoma prior to the 2026 season. He is playing his sixth college football campaign after prior stops at Colorado State, Florida International and Air Force.

Through 11 games, Beers has caught 49 passes for 625 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, the Sooners’ tight ends were responsible for only one touchdown.

“He might be the MVP,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He’s a guy that can do it all.”

Oklahoma’s offense has been inconsistent throughout the season. The Sooners struggled to move the ball and score points in the first eight games of the season before firing offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Tight ends coach Jason Witten has served as OU’s interim offensive coordinator for the last three games, and the Sooners have averaged 25 points per game — against conference opponents — since the coaching change.

One of the only constants over the course of the season has been Beers.

Beers has logged multiple catches in all 11 of the Sooners’ games. He even made big plays in each of the Sooners’ four losses, as he caught touchdown passes against Georgia and Kentucky while combining for 145 yards in the defeats against Michigan and South Carolina.

According to Venables, Beers has led by example through the highs and lows of the season.

“He's one of the best players in our locker room,” Venables said. “He's just absolutely crushed it just in tremendous competitive endurance, great, great toughness, always smiling. His mileage every day at practice — I don't know how he does it.”

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Beers, who is 25, is the oldest player on OU’s roster. He is also married with a newborn baby at home.

In addition to his on-field production, Beers’ character has made him someone his teammates have looked up to, per Venables.

“He's got a baby at home and he's been an absolute joy to coach,” Venables said. “Same guy every day, loves his teammates, loves his coach, loves his opportunity here.”

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers tries to break a tackle after a catch in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Beers was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award — awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding tight end — but Louisiana Tech’s Eli Finley, Virginia Tech’s Luke Reynolds and North Carolina’s Jelani Thurman were chosen as the finalists over him.

While Beers won’t be the Mackey Award winner in his final college football season, Venables believes that the sixth-year tight end has plenty of football left in front of him.

Beers is currently unranked on Pro Football Focus’ 2027 NFL Draft Big Board. But Venables believes that he’ll get a shot to play on Sundays.

“The NFL guys come through there, they all rave about him,” Venables said. “He stands out to everybody just because of his playmaking, his instincts, his toughness, his competitive edge that he shows up with has all been fantastic for us.”

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