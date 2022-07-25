Oklahoma Rookies Chart NFL Course as Training Camps Get Underway

NFL training camps are in full swing across the country as football season rapidly approaches.

And while former Oklahoma greats like Kyler Murray are celebrating a new contract, a new crop of Sooners are looking to make a great impression ahead of their first season in the league.

Second-round pick Nik Bonitto will look to make an impact in Denver with the Broncos.

Bonitto will have a familiar face in the building, as OU teammate Delarrin Turner-Yell was also selected by the Broncos in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Another former defensive star looking to make his presence felt during his rookie season is linebacker Brian Asamoah.

The Minnesota Vikings took Asamoah with the No. 66-overall draft pick, and early reports from the offseason workouts indicated that Asamoah impressed.

Asamoah played the best football of his career down the home stretch last year, and he’ll look to continue his development to combine with his elite athleticism in Minnesota.

Though the Cleveland Browns finally put the Baker Mayfield saga to bed, trading the quarterback who returned the maligned franchise to the playoffs in a deal with the Carolina Panthers, a trio of Sooners will look to make their mark this year.

Defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey were both drafted by the Browns, as well as wide receiver Mike Woods.

Winfrey stood out at the Senior Bowl during the draft process, but failed to realize his potential at Oklahoma.

A vocal critic of the prior coaching staff for putting the defensive line in bad positions, Winfrey will now have his chance to dazzle alongside Tjomas for the Browns.

On the other side of the ball, there may be a path for Woods to find his way onto the field this year.

Cleveland traded for Amari Cooper in the offseason, but outside of Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku, the Browns are short on proved NFL play makers in the passing game.

Arizona picked Marquis Hayes in the seventh round will battle to make the Cardinals roster, along with a few of his undrafted teammates.

Tyrese Robinson was signed by the Washington Commanders, Jeremiah Hall has been brought in by the New York Giants and Kennedy Brooks will look to make the roster with the Philadelphia Eagles as members of last year’s offense who found a camp landing spot.

Kicker Gabe Brkic is already with his second team, as he looks to stick in Green Bay after his brief stint with the Vikings.

Kickoff for the NFL season is still over a month away, but the hard work for the next crop of Oklahoma rookies begins this week.

