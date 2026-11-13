Oklahoma Running Back Remains Questionable for Ole Miss Game

NORMAN — Just as he was on Wednesday, Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock was listed as questionable on Thursday's SEC availability report.

Blaylock has rushed for 178 yards on 42 carries this year, averaging 4.2 yards per rush. He has played in each of the Sooners’ last eight games. Blaylock led the Sooners with 480 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2025, his true freshman season.

In addition to Blaylock, linebackers Cole Sullivan and James Nesta, offensive lineman Caleb Nitta and defensive end Kenny Ozowalu are questionable.

Sullivan transferred in from Michigan and was a highly regarded transfer, but injuries have prevented him from finding a consistent role on OU’s defense. He suffered an injury against Mississippi State on Oct. 24 and hasn’t played since.

Nitta, who transferred to OU from Western Kentucky before the season, did not appear against Florida. He has played 157 snaps at offensive guard for the Sooners in 2026.

Ozowalu was not listed on Wednesday's report before showing up on Thursday. He has played in all nine of the Sooners' games after transferring in from UTSA.

Two Sooners — offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis and cornerback Jacobe Johnson — were taken off of the report on Thursday.

Johnson, a senior, got injured against Georgia on Sept. 26. The cornerback registered four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup before his injury, serving as the top backup to Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen.

Like Johnson, Pierre-Louis hasn’t played since the Georgia game. The junior offensive guard is one of the Sooners’ nine team captains.

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Offensive lineman Ryan Fodje remains doubtful for Saturday's game. Fodje suffered an injury in the Sooners’ 21-13 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 17. He has not appeared in a contest since then.

Before Thursday’s report, five Sooners had already been ruled out: wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington, offensive lineman Fred Hinton, linebacker Taylor Heim and defensive back Dakoda Fields.

For Ole Miss, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and wide receiver Deuce Alexander were taken off of the report. Defensive tackle Will Echoles — who will likely be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft — is probable to play against the Sooners.

Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Rebels will begin at 3:15 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC Network.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Dakoda Fields, DB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Ryan Fodje, OL.

Questionable: Tory Blaylock, RB; Cole Sullivan, LB; James Nesta, LB; Caleb Nitta, OL; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

OLE MISS

Out: Carius Curne, OL; Ant Davis Jr., LB; JaMichael Garrett, LB; Izaiah Hartrup, WR; Kervin Johnson Jr., WR; Edwin Joseph, DB; Patrick Kutas, OL; Gerald Lacy Jr., DB; Kewan Lacy, RB; Nascar McCoy, DB; Keaton Thomas, LB.

Doubtful: MJ Preston, S.

Questionable: Sharif Denson, S; Kam Franklin, DE; Makhi Frazier, RB.

Probable: Will Echoles, DT.

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