What is Oklahoma OL Ryan Fodje's Status for the Sooners' Matchup With Ole Miss?
In this story:
NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje was the biggest question mark on the initial SEC Availability Report ahead of Saturday's game against No. 19 Ole Miss.
It looks like Fodje's return is likely trending away from happening against the Rebels.
The sophomore, who hasn't played since being injured late in the Oct. 17 loss to Kentucky, is listed as doubtful on the initial SEC Availability Report ahead of the game, released Wednesday.
Sooners coach Brent Venables said on his coaches' show Monday night that Fodje was closing in on a return, perhaps as soon as this weekend against the Rebels at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
While Fodje's return seems unlikely to happen Saturday, there is some good news for the Sooners on the avilability report.
Cornerback Jacobe Johnson, who was injured in the Sept. 26 loss at Georgia, is listed as probable.
Johnson's return would add another layer of depth at the cornerback spot, which was paper thin with Johnson and Eli Bowen out long term. Bowen returned last week.
Among the OU players out for the game are wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington and cornerback Dakoda Fields.
For much of the season, OU's availability reports have been longer than their opponents.
That isn't the case this time around as 11 Ole Miss players are listed as out.
Those include running back Kewan Lacy and guard Patris Kutas.
Kutas' injury opens the door for former Sooner Troy Everett to make his first start of the season for the Rebels.
The Rebels will also be witjout leading tackler Keaton Thomas, a linebacker.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and leadinng receiver Deuce Alexander are among the players listed as probable.
SEC Availability Report, Wednesday: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss
OKLAHOMA
Out: Dakoda Fields, CB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE.
Doubtful: Ryan Fodje. OL
Questionable: Tory Blaylock, RB; James Nesta, LB; Caleb Nitta, OL; Cole Sullivan, LB.
Probable: Jacobe Johnson, CB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG.
OLE MISS
Out: Carius Curne, OL; Ant Davis Jr., LB; JaMichael Garrett, LB; Izaiah Hartrup, WR; Kervin Johnson Jr., WR; Edwin Joseph, S; Patrick Kutas, OG; Gerald Lacy Jr., S; Kewan Lacy, RB; Nascar McCoy, S; Keaton Thomas. LB.
Doubtful: MJ Preston, S.
Questionable: Sharif Denson, S; Kam Franklin, DE.
Probable: Deuce Alexander, WR; Trinidad Chambliss, QB; Will Echoles, DT.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.