What is Oklahoma OL Ryan Fodje's Status for the Sooners' Matchup With Ole Miss?

NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje was the biggest question mark on the initial SEC Availability Report ahead of Saturday's game against No. 19 Ole Miss.

It looks like Fodje's return is likely trending away from happening against the Rebels.

The sophomore, who hasn't played since being injured late in the Oct. 17 loss to Kentucky, is listed as doubtful on the initial SEC Availability Report ahead of the game, released Wednesday.

Sooners coach Brent Venables said on his coaches' show Monday night that Fodje was closing in on a return, perhaps as soon as this weekend against the Rebels at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

While Fodje's return seems unlikely to happen Saturday, there is some good news for the Sooners on the avilability report.

Cornerback Jacobe Johnson, who was injured in the Sept. 26 loss at Georgia, is listed as probable.

Johnson's return would add another layer of depth at the cornerback spot, which was paper thin with Johnson and Eli Bowen out long term. Bowen returned last week.

Among the OU players out for the game are wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington and cornerback Dakoda Fields.

For much of the season, OU's availability reports have been longer than their opponents.

That isn't the case this time around as 11 Ole Miss players are listed as out.

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Those include running back Kewan Lacy and guard Patris Kutas.

Kutas' injury opens the door for former Sooner Troy Everett to make his first start of the season for the Rebels.

The Rebels will also be witjout leading tackler Keaton Thomas, a linebacker.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and leadinng receiver Deuce Alexander are among the players listed as probable.

SEC Availability Report, Wednesday: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

OKLAHOMA

Out: Dakoda Fields, CB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Ryan Fodje. OL

Questionable: Tory Blaylock, RB; James Nesta, LB; Caleb Nitta, OL; Cole Sullivan, LB.

Probable: Jacobe Johnson, CB; Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG.

OLE MISS

Out: Carius Curne, OL; Ant Davis Jr., LB; JaMichael Garrett, LB; Izaiah Hartrup, WR; Kervin Johnson Jr., WR; Edwin Joseph, S; Patrick Kutas, OG; Gerald Lacy Jr., S; Kewan Lacy, RB; Nascar McCoy, S; Keaton Thomas. LB.

Doubtful: MJ Preston, S.

Questionable: Sharif Denson, S; Kam Franklin, DE.

Probable: Deuce Alexander, WR; Trinidad Chambliss, QB; Will Echoles, DT.

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