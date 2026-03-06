Oklahoma’s 2026 Schedule: Tiering Every Game from Light Work to Nightmare Fuel

Spring is right around the corner, but it's never too early to think about fall.

Much of the Oklahoma Sooner discourse from now until they lace them up on Saturdays will be how the program under Brent Venables builds off of last year's College Football Playoff appearance.

In 2025, Oklahoma had a difficult road. As it turned out, some teams dropped off from preseason expectations, while other teams proved to be even better than previously thought. Schedules typically balance out once the games start playing.

Oklahoma's 2026 schedule is arguably more difficult than the consensus view of the 2025 schedule was. As always, you have to look at the slate in segments, stretches and which games are must-wins.

Must Wins

Oklahoma's Gentry Williams (24) intercepts a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the UTEP Miners

UTEP

New Mexico

Kentucky

South Carolina

Oklahoma's non-conference is your typical 21st-century OU September slate—two cupcakes and one blockbuster. The two cupcakes should serve as nice warm-ups for huge opportunities on the road against Michigan and Georgia.

Once the Sooners get into conference play, "must wins" become hard to define. Kentucky and South Carolina have either brought in a great deal of talent or have retained key players with years of experience, making the Sooner's matchup with the Wildcats and Gamecocks anything but easy.

Kentucky may very well prove to be a surprise team under first-year head coach Will Stein and Shane Beamer may very well save his job in 2026, but if the Sooners are to return the College Football Playoff, these are the non-negotiable games—Oklahoma must win them.

Tough, But Managable Road Tests

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Tigers

Mississippi State

Florida

Missouri

In this tier, Oklahoma faces two brand-new venues the program has never visited (more on those later). Among these three programs, only Florida may match the Sooners' overall roster talent—but the Gators are also navigating year one under a new coaching staff.

Make no mistake: Starkville, Gainesville, and even Columbia will not be easy places for OU to escape with a victory. Cowbells, Swamp magic and recent-bad mojo against Missouri put these games up a notch on the difficulty scale.

The Tigers may boast the best overall team of this trio, with Mississippi State returning a lot of talent from last year's scrappy team. Of these matchups, the floor is 2-1.

You can be afforded a bad day on the road in the SEC. For Oklahoma, they better hope it's either MSU or Florida and not Mizzou—since it's the final game of the season.

Big House, Big Game

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle

Michigan

The Wolverines get their own tier due to the game's unique nature and what Michigan has coming back on offense.

Oklahoma has never played in Ann Arbor. Michigan Stadium's 107,601 seating capacity may very well be the most fans the Sooners have ever played in front of—OU played in front of 105,000 fans at Ohio State in 2017.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood and a slew of skill players will put a lot of pressure on the Sooners' defense. On the opposite end, John Mateer—who played well (enough) in front of 100,000-plus stadiums in Knoxville and Tuscaloosa last year—may need to outplay his counterpart.

This may very well be a game where the Sooners enter as dogs. But, with Michigan being one game into the Kyle Wittingham era, Oklahoma's experience may be enough to carry them through a new, hostile environment.

Championship November?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. brings down Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

If Oklahoma has taken care of its business, then back-to-back home games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M should serve as the time when the Sooners start to peak into their postseason selves.

It won't be easy, OU hasn't beaten Ole Miss yet—and if Trinidad Chambliss returns, it will be another great player the Sooner defense will have to find ways to stop—and A&M will have a great deal of skill talent to frustrate the Sooners.

By November, we will know if Oklahoma is worthy of any playoff or championship contention. If that's the case, OU needs to see back-to-back home games and think 2-0.

If Oklahoma is on life support, this stretch may be the season's death knell.

Top Dog Status

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables lines up with the team before the Red River Rivalry college football game

Georgia

Texas

Simplicity: Oklahoma beats Georgia and/or Texas, and they will be legitimate threats for the SEC Championship and a national championship.

The Sooners' first trip between the hedges in Athens comes two weeks after their date with Michigan and two weeks before their crusade in the Cotton Bowl. Georgia is one of the best teams in the country and an early favorite to win its third title in five seasons.

With Texas, Venables has to win for his seat to completely cool off from 2024. Not just losing, but failing to compete in most of his Texas matchups has been a black mark on his early head coaching résumé. The Longhorns have gone all in on offense and will no doubt be talented on defense despite the staff shakeup.

There's no getting around it. If Oklahoma wants to win 10 or more games in 2026, they're going to have to dig deep and win in stadiums they've never been to, knock off another SEC giant in UGA and not trip up along the way.